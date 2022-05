Bartlesville High had a great showing at 6A State in track and field over the weekend in Ardmore. A few highlights: Campbell Barta placed in three events, taking fifth in the 200, fifth in the 400 and fifth in the long jump. Meanwhile Kadance Barnett was second in the long jump and seventh in the 100-meter-dash. Regan Hodge took second in high jump.

