Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rJAa_0fczgSQT00

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. The date for the 48-hour shopping bonanza has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, so the countdown is officially on.

Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.

The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech , gaming , clothing , beauty , alcohol , fitness , TVs and plenty more. It’s also your chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances – from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines .

Home to brands including Shark , Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso, Prime Day is one of the best times in the year to stock up on pricey items.

With last year’s event being Amazon’s biggest yet, the stakes are even higher for 2022. As such, we’re here to help you prepare your shopping lists and answer all your burning questions ahead of the sale, from what deals to expect to whether you need a Prime membership.

Read more:

When will Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals begin?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sale will take place on 12 and 13 July, with early deals landing from 23 June, so mark the date in your diary. The deals on home, kitchen appliances, and cleaning products will likely begin at midnight on the first day of the sale, but we’re hoping to spot a couple of whopping offers ahead of this in the retailer’s early bird offering.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here . It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2022

Every year, Amazon discounts a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from cordless vacuums and air fryers to coffee machines , steam mops and mattresses . Last year, we saw 50 per cent discounts on Shark vacuums and up to 60 per cent off Nespresso coffee machines as well as slow cookers, air fryers, robot vacuum cleaners and plenty more all at half price. There was also huge discounts across big-ticket brands including Ninja, Bosch, Morphy Richards, Ring, Karcher and Eufy.

Last year’s best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in the UK

Some of best offers we saw in 2021 include Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB (£156.32 used but like new, Amazon.co.uk ),which dropped from £379.99 to £183.99 and the brand’s steam mop (£149, Amazon.co.uk ), reduced by nearly £100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcKBS_0fczgSQT00

The online giant also discounted SodaStream’s spirit sparkling water maker machine (£69.46, Amazon.co.uk ) by 50 per cent, dropping to just £49.99. Nespresso’s bestselling vertuo plus coffee machine (£59, Amazon.co.uk ) price went from £179.99 to only £99, which was a huge 60 per cent saving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1158Ms_0fczgSQT00

Meanwhile, you could also save 51 per cent on an Emma original mattress (£937, Amazon.co.uk ) and save as much as 40 per cent on Ninja’s cult-favourite grill and air fryer combo device (£249, Amazon.co.uk ).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to know

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

