Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Shark, Tower and more

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. The date for the 48-hour shopping bonanza has been confirmed for 12 and 13 July and we’re now officially counting down to next week. In the meantime, the retailer dropped a whole host of early offers on 21 June, so there’s plenty of deal-hunting to get on with before the big day.

Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.

The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech , gaming , clothing , beauty , alcohol , fitness , TVs and plenty more. It’s also your chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances – from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines .

Home to brands including Shark , Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso, Prime Day is one of the best times in the year to stock up on pricey items. And we’ve already had a sneak preview of some of the upcoming savings, including up to 30 per cent on large appliances from brands such as Bosch, Candy, and Samsung , as well as on small kitchen appliances from Panasonic and Toshiba.

With last year’s event being Amazon’s biggest yet, the stakes are even higher for 2022. As such, we’re here to help you prepare your shopping lists and answer all your burning questions ahead of the sale, from the early deals you can shop now to whether you need a Prime membership.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sale will take place on 12 and 13 July. But, early deals dropped from 21 June onwards, which is the earliest that discounts have ever dropped for the event. In previous years, the early bird offers usually began around 10 days prior to the main event.

More recently, rumours have even been circulating of a second Amazon Prime Day . The event could take place in October, according to leaked memos reported by Business Insider , and while talk of Prime Day No.2 has flown around before it has never actually taken shape – this year, though, it’s all still to play for.

Discounts on Amazon’s own devices will start on 8 July, when you’ll be able to save up to 60 per on select devices, including the Echo dot (3rd and 4th gen), the Echo show 5 (2nd gen), Fire TV cube, Blink cameras, Ring home security and Fire 7 kids pro tablet.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner [HZ500UK] anti hair wrap, purple: Was £249.99, now £178, Amazon.co.uk

There’s no better time than Prime Day to invest in a vacuum cleaner and this corded offering from Shark is one of Amazon’s top deals. At a healthy 29 per cent off, it features anti hair wrap technology which removes hair from the brush roll as you clean. LED lights work to highlight any hidden dust and dirt and the flexible head makes hard to reach spots easy to get to. Because it’s corded, there’s no chance of being left in the lurch and losing charge halfway through vacuuming and the top detaches to become a handheld vacuum. Although we haven’t tested this vacuum specifically, a similar Shark model landed the top spot in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners , where our tester said they were “bowled over by the suction” of the upright vacuum and that it was an “ingenious two-in-one machine”.

Ninja BN495UK Auto-IQ stand food blender: Was £99.99, now £66, Amazon.co.uk

Named best overall in our food blender round-up , this Ninja blender is now an impressive 34 per cent off on Amazon. “This is a brilliant blender which won’t just churn out your favourite smoothies, but a wide range of other drinks, too (we were particularly impressed with its ability to produce delicious milkshakes),” raved our tester. They also added that “the powerful 1,000W motor and precision-engineered blades result in some seriously quick blending, and made light work of items such as nuts and grains.”

Avenco super king size hybrid mattress: Was £329, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

Hybrid mattresses are becoming more and more popular because of the winning blend of supportive springs and luxurious memory foam but there aren’t many out there for under £400. With an impressive 40 per cent off, the super king hybrid mattress from Avenco is now only £198 and offers support via individually wrapped pocket springs. The multi layer memory foam claims to distribute your weight in order to realign your spine, and should reduce aches and pains when you wake up in the morning. According to the brand, it’s easy to manouevre as it’s a mattress in a box meaning it comes vacuum sealed. While we’ve not tested this particular mattress ourselves, we couldn’t ignore this bargain price.

De’Longhi ECAM 350.15.B fully automatic coffee machine: Was £499.99, now £369.99, Amazon.co.uk

Two De’Longhi coffee machines featured in our best bean-to-cup coffee machine round-up , so although we haven’t yet tried this model, we can attest to the brand being pretty great. And with a discount of 26 per cent, this one is even more tempting. Claiming to make all coffee shop favourites – and two cups in a single brew – as well as frothing milk for flat whites and cappuccinos, it seems hard to fault at first sight. So, if you’re a coffee connoisseur, it may be well worth giving this machine a go.

Neato robotics D8 robot vaccum: Was £375.47, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

A newer model of this robot vacuum, the Neato D10 , featured in our best robot vacuum round-up. While it might be a little older, this one has the same D-shape design which is one of this vacuums biggest advantages as it can get to hard-to-reach corners any round model would struggle with. It has up to 100 minutes of run time and with 26 per cent off right now bringing it down to £279, it’s a lot more budget-friendly than its sub-£500 brother.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

You’re going to want to Hoover up this early Prime Day deal, offering a massive 35 per cent saving. Queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, loves Shark, and so do we. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners , and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer. They “found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best” that they tested.

Bosch 70-pieces X-line titanium drill and screwdriver bit set: Was £31.55, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

This 70-piece Bosch titanium and aluminium drill is the perfect tool for DIY around the house and garden. It has an X line drill head which works on wood and metal alike and comes with 24 screwdriver attachments and 25 drill attachements so you have a whole host of options. It currently has 52 per cent off and although we haven’t tried this particular model, we did feature the brand in our review of the best cordless drills , so it’s one we trust.

Amazon basics stand mixer: Was £71.74, now £57.49, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a new stand mixer that won’t break the bank? You may want to take a look at this Amazon own-brand buy. As it says in the title, it’s basic – so don’t expect all the bells and whistles from some of the other models included in our best stand-mixer round-up – but for a simple, easy-to-use model it looks alright to us.

With an 800W motor and seven speed control settings, it’s sure to have you whipping up everything from meringues to cupcakes with ease, and the 4.5l capacity means there will be enough for the whole family. A dough hook, beater and whisk are also included.

Flymo easistore 340R electric rotary lawn mower: Was £134.99, now £97.56, Amazon.co.uk

Perfectly timed for summer, this Flymo mower is reduced by 28 per cent right now. With its powerful 1400W motor, you’ll be able to tackle your lawn with ease while the 34cm cutting width and 20-60cm cutting height ensure a neat and tidy finish. Other handy touches include a 35l grass box, a 10m cable for more freedom, and flexible dual-level handles.

A similar Flymo model with the same rear roller earned a spot in our round-up of the best lawn mowers ; our tester praised the roller for “laying a discernible stripe on our lawn, while the compact design allowed us to cut close to hard borders and also made the mower very easy to move around while cutting.”

Bosch athlet serie 8 BCH87POWGB propower 36V cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

With a saving of £100, this Bosch cordless vacuum is another great household saving. Suitable for all floor types and with an 80-minute running time, it seems like it will get your home spick and span in no time. And it looks rather sleek too.

Shark air purifier 4 HE400UK: Was £279.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

With summer well and truly here – despite the weather telling us otherwise – an air purifier can be a great bit of kit to reduce sweaty smells, pollen, shedding pet fur and pollution. This Shark option was named best for the kitchen in our air purifier round-up and now with 36 per cent off it really is quite the steal.

Our tester shared multiple reasons as to why they loved it so much, including the fact that “it removes allergens, mould and bacteria, cleaning the air and circulating it through the room following multi-stage filtration”.

KitchenAid magnetic digital kitchen scale: Was £34.99, now £23.69, Amazon.co.uk

A (digital) scale is a must-have in any kitchen, especially when you’re baking and just a gram more or less can make the difference between a perfect sourdough or a brick. While this one didn’t make it into our best kitchen scale round-up, we have reviewed different KitchenAid appliances before and were impressed with the brand. At a little over 30 per cent off, this scale has a dual platform and can calculate the weight on both at the same time.

Moolan steam mop: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

While we haven’t tested the brand, this steam mop has a five-star rating on Amazon, which really speaks volumes and is currently 20 per cent off. Doing away with harsh chemicals, the gadget should blast through dirt, grease and general muck with hot steam alone.

It’s not just for floors either, coming as it does with an array of accessories for soft furnishings, clothes windows, toilets and more. The actual mop is double sided, making it more absorbent and long-lasting, too. Go full steam ahead and snap this one up while it’s on sale.

Morphy Richards mixstar compact stand mixer: Was £189.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

Named best for alternative design in our stand mixer round-up , this Morphy Richards model is now an impressive 32 per cent off. Our tester was very honest in their review, sharing, “we’ll be upfront: when we first saw this stand mixer next to the lineup of cool retro-styled models, we weren’t sure if we liked it. But as we used it, it grew on us very, very quickly”. The weight and easy to store design both topped the list of why they loved it, as did the price point – and now that it’s even cheaper, surely it’s a no brainer.

Bissell spotclean: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Are you searching for a new carpet cleaner? You are in luck because Amazon has just reduced the price of this nifty machine. Thanks to its compact design, it’s likely to be easy to manoeuvre around your home, making light work of your cleaning chores. The slightly new model – the Bissell spotclean pro (was £169.99, now £139, Amazon.co.uk ) – featured in our review of the best carpet cleaners , with our writer noting that it was “by far the best machine we tested for using on carpeted stairs”. So you can trust the brand’s credentials.

Tower ceraglide 2800W steam iron black and gold: Was £39.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Iron out any creases with this cordless appliance, featuring a steam burst function, 350ml water tank, and ceramic plate. Currently 28 per cent off, the 2800W iron is said to ensure a speedy warm-up and cover thick materials. We featured this exact model in our best steam irons round-up, with our tester praising the “smooth gliding action” and “freedom of movement.”

Icy Air mobile air conditioner: Was £369.89, now £169.89, Amazon.co.uk

With a 54 per cent saving, equating to £225.49 off, this mobile air conditioner could be a very handy gadget for those summer nights. Although it didn’t feature in our best air conditioner round-up, with this impressive discount it has definitely caught our eye now.

Combining a humidifier, air conditioner and air purifier into one, it’s sure to help out all year round whether in the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom or anywhere around the house, thanks to being on handy wheels.

Tower T17025 vortx compact air fryer: Was £44.99, now £39.04, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve thought about buying an air fryer and are pushed for space, this compact version is currently reduced by a tasty 13 per cent. Key features include dial controls, a 30-minute timer and adjustable temperature settings. It has a 1.5l capacity, needs little or no oil, and comes with fry, grill, roast and bake functions.

We included a larger Tower model in our best air fryers guide , which our reviewer described as being a “doddle to cook meat, veg and fish” in, and “perfect for rustling up a midweek roast.”

Shark bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner CV100UKT: Was £249.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

As Shark discounts go, this 60 per cent saving is seriously impressive. Coming complete with a 5-year guarantee, the vacuum cleaner is designed to handle pet hair and move between carpet and hard floor modes. Standout features include the three suction settings, 360 degree wheels, height adjustable telescopic wand and attachable upholstery, pet and crevice tools.

A similar model was included in our best bagless vacuum cleaners round-up, and our tester praised the “manoeuvrability” before adding, “there’s not a lot we don’t love about this vacuum”.

Philips steam iron series 5000: Was £84.99, now £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a sizeable 32 per cent off this Philips steam iron, which has a powerful 2600 wattage and handy steam boost blast function. You’ll find a scratch resistant soleplate for extra durability as well. Meanwhile the drip stop feature should keep prevent marks, and the vertical steaming option offers added ironing versatility too.

Vax blade 4 pet and car cordless vacuum cleaner CLSV-B4KP: Was £299.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

This cordless vacuum cleaner currently has 37 per cent off, saving you over £100. Created with home and car cleaning in mind, the model has a motorised pet tool and flexible powered hose. The handheld vacuum has an interchangeable battery offering up to 45 minutes run time, and it includes a stretch hose attachment too.

Topchef 1100W Multifunctional food processor: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

The price of this 1100W food processor has been cut by 38 per cent, and is now an impressive £50 cheaper. There are a whopping 11 attachments included for chopping, blending, mixing and grinding food, while it also works as a juicer as well. You can even knead dough with this multifunctional device, which features a large 3.2l mixing bowl and 1.5l blender jar, plus, all parts are dishwasher safe too.

KitchenCraft KCKNB15 kitchen knife set and knife block: Was £54.99, now £25.41, Amazon.co.uk

If your knives are so blunt no amount of sharpening can salvage them then have a look at this kitchen knife set from KitchenCraft. They come in five useful sizes including a bread knife, carving knife, chef knife, utility knife and paring knife and are made from stainless steel with sturdy-looking black handles that slot easily into the block. Pop them in the dishwasher along with your pots and pans and revel in the fact that you bought them while they were 54 per cent off on Amazon.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here . It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2022

Every year, Amazon discounts a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from cordless vacuums and air fryers to coffee machines , steam mops and mattresses . Last year, we saw 50 per cent discounts on Shark vacuums and up to 60 per cent off Nespresso coffee machines as well as slow cookers, air fryers, robot vacuum cleaners and plenty more all at half price. There was also huge discounts across big-ticket brands including Ninja, Bosch, Morphy Richards, Ring, Karcher and Eufy.

Last year’s best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in the UK

Some of best offers we saw in 2021 include Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB (buy used like new, £213.62, Amazon.co.uk ), which dropped from £379.99 to £183.99. The brand’s steam mop (£148, Amazon.co.uk ), was reduced by nearly £100 last year. But currently, it has 18 per cent off in what we can assume is an early deal.

The online giant also discounted SodaStream’s spirit sparkling water maker machine (£67.95, Amazon.co.uk ) by 50 per cent, dropping to just £49.99. Nespresso’s bestselling vertuo plus coffee machine (buy used, £59, Amazon.co.uk ) price went from £179.99 to only £99, which was a huge 60 per cent saving.

Meanwhile, you could also save 51 per cent on an Emma original mattress (£504.35, Amazon.co.uk ) and save as much as 40 per cent on Ninja’s cult-favourite grill and air fryer combo device (£198, Amazon.co.uk ).

