Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Shark, Ninja and more

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. The date for the 48-hour shopping bonanza has been confirmed for 12 and 13 July, so the countdown is on. But the good news is, the retailer dropped a whole host of early offers on 21 June, so there’s plenty of deal-hunting to get on with before the big day.

Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.

The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech , gaming , clothing , beauty , alcohol , fitness , TVs and plenty more. It’s also your chance to save on homewares and kitchen appliances – from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines .

Home to brands including Shark , Simba, Ninja, Tower, Eufy, Swan and Nespresso, Prime Day is one of the best times in the year to stock up on pricey items.

With last year’s event being Amazon’s biggest yet, the stakes are even higher for 2022. As such, we’re here to help you prepare your shopping lists and answer all your burning questions ahead of the sale, from the early deals you can shop now to whether you need a Prime membership.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sale will take place on 12 and 13 July. But, early deals dropped on 21 June, which is the earliest that discounts have ever dropped for the event. In previous years, the early bird offers usually began around 10 days prior to the main event.

Discounts on Amazon’s own devices will start on 8 July, when you’ll be able to save up to 60 per on select devices including the Echo dot (3rd and 4th gen), the Echo show 5 (2nd gen), Fire TV cube, Blink cameras, Ring home security, and Fire 7 kids pro tablet.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

This is a “really clever piece of kit which helped make mealtimes that little bit healthier”, noted our review . It makes “wonderfully crispy food in minutes and is much more attractive than a lot of its competitors”, noted our tester. It’s a good size for two people, and it has four functionalities – air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, making it a great all-rounder. We’d recommend snapping up this early Prime Day deal while you can.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £224, Amazon.co.uk

You’re going to want to Hoover up this early Prime Day deal, offering a massive 36 per cent saving. Queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, loves Shark, and so do we. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners , and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer. They “found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best” that they tested.

Flymo easiStore 340R electric rotary lawn mower: Was £134.99, now £97.70, Amazon.co.uk

Perfectly timed for summer, this Flymo mower is reduced by nearly 40 per cent right now. With its powerful 1400W motor, you’ll be able to tackle your lawn with ease while the 34cm cutting width and 20-60cm cutting height ensure a neat and tidy finish. Other handy touches include a 35l grass box, a 10m cable for more freedom, and flexible dual-level handles. A similar Flymo model with the same rear roller earned a spot in our round-up of the best lawn mowers ; our tester praised the roller for “laying a discernible stripe on our lawn, while the compact design allowed us to cut close to hard borders and also made the mower very easy to move around while cutting.”

Bissell spotclean: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Are you searching for a new carpet cleaner? You are in luck because Amazon has just reduced the price of this nifty machine. Thanks to its compact design, it’s likely to be easy to manoeuvre around your home, making light work of your cleaning chores. The slightly new model – the Bissell spotclean pro (was £169.99, now £139, Amazon.co.uk ) – featured in our review of the best carpet cleaners , with our writer noting that it was “by far the best machine we tested for using on carpeted stairs”. So you can trust the brand’s credentials.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 30cm, satin black: Was £355, now £255.10, Amazon.co.uk

The oval version of Le Creuset’s famed cast iron wonder took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes , with our tester saying the 27cm dish is the perfect size for a family. Slightly more spacious, you can save nearly 30 per cent on its rounded 30cm sibling in the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day.

“It has a heat-resistant knob, large handles to move from oven to table without struggling and a tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture,” our tester said. “The enamel interior is a real wonder too – most food is simply wiped straight off afterward.” While an obvious choice for casseroles and soups, the dish also became a go-to for roasting meat for Sunday lunch. “We were most impressed by its weight though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested and easily made it our best buy, despite the hefty cost,” our tester added.

Eufy by Anker roboVac: Was £349.99, now £259.99, Amazon.co.uk

Banish boring chores with Eufy’s robot vacuum cleaner. The handy gizmo can both hoover and mop your living space, leaving you hands-free. Whether scheduling cleaning, switching modes or reviewing cleaning history, you can do it all on the RoboVac app on your phone. And it’s safe to say that we’re big fans of the brand, with two similar Eufy models earning spots in our round-up of the best robot vacuums . Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the do-it-all machine.

Kuyal floor fan: Was £43.95, now £31.87, Amazon.co.uk

Fans are a staple summer buy, and this floor standing Kuyal wind machine currently has a cool 27 per cent off. Complete with a handle, it’s portable for versatile use and the classic chrome metal grill finish would suit most décor. The 50w fan has three speed settings and can be adjusted to create a cold floor-to-ceiling air blast.

Whether you need extra ventilation or a refreshing breeze on a hot day, this corded electric fan should have you covered.

Tower ceraglide 2800W steam iron black and gold: Was £39.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Iron out any creases with this cordless appliance, featuring a steam burst function, 350ml water tank, and ceramic plate. Currently 28 per cent off, the 2800W iron is said to ensure a speedy warm-up and cover thick materials.

We featured this exact model in our best steam irons round-up, with our tester praising the “smooth gliding action” and “freedom of movement.”

Tower T17025 vortx compact air fryer: Was £44.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve thought about buying an air fryer and are pushed for space, this compact version is currently reduced by a tasty 27 per cent. Key features include dial controls, a 30-minute timer and adjustable temperature settings. It has a 1.5l capacity, needs little or no oil, and comes with fry, grill, roast and bake functions.

We included a larger Tower model in our best air fryers guide , which our reviewer described as being a “doddle to cook meat, veg and fish” in, and “perfect for rustling up a midweek roast.”

Shark Bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner CV100UKT: Was £249.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

As Shark discounts go, this 60 per cent saving is seriously impressive. Coming complete with a 5-year guarantee, the vacuum cleaner is designed to handle pet hair and move between carpet and hard floor modes. Standout features include the three suction settings, 360 degree wheels, height adjustable telescopic wand and attachable upholstery, pet and crevice tools.

A similar model was included in our best bagless vacuum cleaners round-up, and our tester praised the “manoeuvrability” before adding, “there’s not a lot we don’t love about this vacuum”.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here . It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2022

Every year, Amazon discounts a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, from cordless vacuums and air fryers to coffee machines , steam mops and mattresses . Last year, we saw 50 per cent discounts on Shark vacuums and up to 60 per cent off Nespresso coffee machines as well as slow cookers, air fryers, robot vacuum cleaners and plenty more all at half price. There was also huge discounts across big-ticket brands including Ninja, Bosch, Morphy Richards, Ring, Karcher and Eufy.

Last year’s best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in the UK

Some of best offers we saw in 2021 include Shark’s upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB (£187.84 used but like new, Amazon.co.uk ), which dropped from £379.99 to £183.99. The brand’s steam mop (£144, Amazon.co.uk ), was reduced by nearly £100 last year. But currently, it’s got a whopping 28 per cent off in what we can assume is an early deal.

The online giant also discounted SodaStream’s spirit sparkling water maker machine (£67.95, Amazon.co.uk ) by 50 per cent, dropping to just £49.99. Nespresso’s bestselling vertuo plus coffee machine (£59, Amazon.co.uk ) price went from £179.99 to only £99, which was a huge 60 per cent saving.

Meanwhile, you could also save 51 per cent on an Emma original mattress (£468.50, Amazon.co.uk ) and save as much as 40 per cent on Ninja’s cult-favourite grill and air fryer combo device (£199, Amazon.co.uk ).

