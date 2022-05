An update has been provided on the status of Bison Road in the Bartlesville area. Bison Road will be opened in the evenings after 4:00 o'clock on weekdays and on weekends, however, recovery/restoration work is likely to continue for another three to five weeks, weather permitting. Contamination at the site south of Highway 60 to the Voice of the Martyrs entrance has seeped further than expected into the soil and required significantly more removal than expected. New soil will need to be brought in to complete the restoration.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO