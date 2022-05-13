ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Upper Midwest storms: Photos, videos capture hurricane-force wind gusts slamming region

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCmoS_0fczAB1K00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A destructive storm system brought up to 100 mph wind gusts to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, slamming the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, along with parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post. National Weather Service forecasters are trying to determine whether the system was a derecho, which the agency defines as “a very long-lived and damaging thunderstorm” with wind gusts over 58 mph and a damage swath of at least 240 miles.

Forecasters, news outlets and other witnesses flocked to social media to share photos and videos of the storm. Here are some of those posts:

1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Video by @NWSSiouxFalls, Twitter

2. Nebraska

Video by @coachgabel23, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSHastings

3. Chanhassen, Minnesota

Photo by @NWSTwinCities, Twitter

4. Western Minnesota

Photo by @JonMarkuson, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSTwinCities

5. South Dakota

Photo by @argusleader, Instagram

6. Columbus, Nebraska

Photo by @Instantrain, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSOmaha

7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Photo by @EEWoodiel, Twitter

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Alligator delays start at Florida elementary school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It wasn’t bad weather but an unwanted guest that delayed school for some students in central Florida. When students began arriving at Michigan Avenue Elementary school in St. Cloud, Florida on Monday morning, they were greeted by a 6-foot-long alligator blocking the building’s entrance, WFTV reported.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WOKV

Lawsuit seeks $2.4M damages from Wisconsin fake GOP electors

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Two Wisconsin Democratic electors and a voter on Tuesday sued Republicans who attempted to cast electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state. Their lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court alleges a conspiracy by Trump...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
WOKV

Video shows US Coast Guard rescue dog from water off North Carolina

HATTERAS, N.C. — A brown dog paddling through Pamlico Sound was pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard crew on patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet shared photos and video of the rescue on its Facebook page. In the post, officials said the crew on board had been patrolling the sound when a call came over from a boat that had lost their dog, Myla.
HATTERAS, NC
WOKV

If Roe is overturned, experts fear for incarcerated people and reproductive care

NEW YORK — For people in jails and prisons across the country, where reproductive health care is already abysmal, the potential end of Roe v. Wade is a haunting prospect. "[People are] going to be forced to carry a pregnancy and be forced to give birth -- that literally will be part of their sentence, their punishment," said Carolyn Sufrin, associate professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "It's hard to predict the depths of trauma and adverse health effects that we might see with this, but I think we can imagine that it's going to be profound."
WYOMING STATE
WOKV

Officials: Alabama man accused of killing multiple dogs, throwing their bodies off a bridge

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been accused of killing multiple dogs and throwing their bodies off a bridge, according to officials. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint Monday evening from a neighbor who said they saw a man allegedly shooting dogs, according to WDHN. When officers arrived in the area, they didn’t see any dog bodies. Deputies spoke with Michael Kelley, 45, who allegedly told them that the dog bodies were thrown off the bridge but didn’t tell them where exactly.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WOKV

Weekend Spotlight: St. Augustine 90s Festival, 904 Pop Up & more

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — Make sure to stay cool this weekend with temperatures filling reaching summer-like levels. Some ways you can stay out of the heat is by catching an indoor show or concert around the metro area. Or you can check out the As If! 90s Festival in St. Augustine. That event is not indoors, but it will be very cool.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#South Wind#Hurricanes#Upper Midwest#Heavy Rain#The Washington Post#National Weather Service#Nwssiouxfalls#Nebraska Video#Coachgabel23#Twitter#Minnesota Photo
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy