ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend forecast: Record highs will have it feeling like summer

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of extreme heat is on tap across much...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Warm temps and sunny skies for the Mid-South

Tonight after the storms move out early in the night a few scattered showers will continue into Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front that brought the stormy conditions with lows into the mid-60s. Monday starts cloudy with showers lingering south of I-40. Sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record set in 1934 predicted to be broken

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record and near record heat this weekend, with no rain in sight as dry conditions continue. May 15, 1934, 104 degrees was recorded at the Tucson International Airport. Sunday, 107 degrees is predicted. Several degrees of cooling by the middle of next week, but still well above average for the middle of May. Breezy at times, especially late in the week.
TUCSON, AZ
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters warn of high risk for extreme weather outbreak

AccuWeather forecasters say that the risk of severe weather will ramp up across the North Central states on Thursday afternoon and evening with areas from the Dakotas to western Minnesota facing the most substantial threat. Extremely high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes will all be possible into Thursday evening. The threats began Wednesday night, with tornado sirens heard in locations such as Target Field, home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain moving in Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening with a stray shower or storm later this evening. Rain will move in Monday morning a few storms are possible in spots, especially in our eastern counties. A few stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Expect some clearing in the afternoon and it will not be as warm, highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s There will be another chance for a shower or storm around dinnertime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Connecticut

Chance for Storms Sunday evening, Monday

Our streak of 80°+ has extended to four after temps peaked at 81° at Bradley Airport on Sunday afternoon. The warmth continues on Monday before we cool back to near normal highs for mid-May. Tonight, we're watching some storms moving through that may produce gusty winds and heavy...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy