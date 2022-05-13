Former coordinators hired as position coaches during the offseason

Bill Sheridan, who has been a defensive coordinator at both the college and NFL level, is Wisconsin's new linebacker coach. (Tom Lynn/Wisconsin Athletics)

This was an especially busy offseason for college football coordinators – 66 schools changed offensive coordinators, 56 schools changed DCs – and we spent four days examining all the changes. Today, we’re looking at former FBS coordinators, including some who held that role last season, who were hired this cycle as position coaches.

In most cases, having a former coordinator on a staff as a position coach is a big positive because of their experience and knowledge. This offseason, two former head coaches from last season were hired as position coaches.

As for earlier this week, on Monday we looked at new coordinators whose places of employment might be a surprise. Tuesday, it was a look at 10 key new offensive coordinators who take over at programs that didn’t change head coaches. Wednesday, we looked at defensive coordinators under the same circumstances. Thursday, it was 10 coordinators hired by new coaches who immediately face a ton of pressure.

Here’s the list of former FBS coordinators, including some who held that role last season, who were hired this offseason as position coaches

Newly hired position coaches who used to be coordinators

Jay Bateman

Current:

Florida linebacker coach

Past DC roles: North Carolina 2019-21; Army 2014-18

Kerry Coombs

Current:

Cincinnati cornerback coach

Past DC role: Ohio State 2020-21

Maurice Crum

Current:

Ole Miss linebacker coach

Past DC role: Western Kentucky 2021

Mike Cummings

Current:

Cincinnati offensive line coach

Past OC roles: Central Michigan 2010-13, UConn 2014

Tim Drevno

Current:

UCLA offensive line coach

Past OC role: Michigan 2015-17

David Elson

Current:

Purdue linebacker coach

Past DC role: New Mexico State 2012-13, Ball State 2017-19

Note: Elson was Western Kentucky’s coach from 2003-09; part of that time, WKU was in the FCS ranks

Lyle Hemphill

Current:

Duke safeties coach

Past DC role: Wake Forest 2019-21

Michael Johnson

Current:

Syracuse outside receiver coach

Past OC roles: San Francisco 49ers 2010, UCLA 2011, FAU 2021

Garin Justice

Current:

SMU offensive line coach

Past OC role: UNLV 2019

Chris Klenakis

Current:

Liberty offensive line coach

Past OC roles: Nevada (1997-99, 2004-09), Southern Miss (2000-02)

Note: Klenakis helped create the Pistol offense with Nevada coach Chris Ault in 2005.

Rob Likens

Current:

SMU wide receiver coach

Past OC roles: Kansas 2015-16, Arizona State 2018-19

Bryan McClendon

Current:

Georgia wide receiver coach

Past OC role: South Carolina 2018-19

Garrick McGee

Current:

Purdue wide receiver coach

Past OC roles: Northwestern 2006-07, Arkansas 2010-11, Louisville 2014-15, Illinois 2016-17

Note: McGee was UAB’s coach in 2012 and ’13

Wesley McGriff

Current:

Louisville secondary coach

Past DC role: Ole Miss 2016-17

Ken Norton Jr.

Current:

UCLA linebacker coach

Past DC role: Oakland Raiders 2015-17, Seattle Seahawks 2018-21

Gerad Parker

Current:

Notre Dame tight end coach

Past OC role: West Virginia 2020-21

Frank Ponce

Current role:

Miami quarterback coach

Past OC role: Appalachian State 2021

Paul Randolph

Current:

Indiana defensive line coach

Past DC role: Rice 2006

Travaris Robinson

Current:

Alabama cornerback coach

Past DC role: South Carolina 2016-20

Joe Rudolph

Current:

Virginia Tech offensive line coach

Past OC roles: Pitt 2012-14, Wisconsin 2015-20

Randy Shannon

Current:

Florida State linebacker coach

Past DC roles: Miami 2001-06, Florida 2017, UCF 2018-20

Note: Shannon also was Miami’s coach from 2007-10. He was an FSU analyst last season, and his promotion this season makes him the first to serve as an on-field assistant at each of Florida’s “Big Three” (Florida, FSU and Miami).

Bill Sheridan

Current:

Wisconsin linebacker coach

Past DC roles: New York Giants 2009, Tampa Bay Bucs 2012-13, Boston College 2019

Nick Sheridan

Current:

Washington tight end coach

Past OC role: Indiana 2020-21

Note: Nick is Bill’s son (above)

Tim Skipper

Current:

Fresno State linebacker coach

Past DC role: UNLV 2018-19

Glenn Spencer

Current:

Wake Forest linebacker coach

Past DC roles: Oklahoma State 2013-17, Charlotte 2018, FAU 2019, USF 2020-21

Mike Stoops

Current:

Kentucky linebacker coach

Past DC roles: Oklahoma 2012-18, FAU 2021

Note: Stoops also was Arizona’s coach from 2004-11

Charlie Strong

Current:

Miami linebacker coach

Past DC roles: South Carolina 1999-2002, Florida 2003-04, 2008-09

Note: Strong also was Louisville’s coach from 2010-13, Texas’ coach from 2014-16 and USF’s coach from 2017-19

Lance Thompson

Current: Maryland inside linebackers

Past DC role: UCF 2004-06

Nick Toth

Current:

Air Force safeties coach

Past DC role: Fresno State 2012-15

Tim Walton

Current:

Ohio State cornerback coach

Past DC roles: Miami 2007, Memphis 2008, St. Louis Rams 2013

Charlton Warren

Current:

North Carolina safeties coach

Past DC role: Indiana 2021

Brian White

Current:

Bowling Green running back coach

Past DC roles: Wisconsin 1999-2006, Syracuse 2007

Darrell Wyatt

Current:

Boston College wide receiver coach

Past OC role: Southern Miss 2008-09

Marcel Yates

Current:

Texas Tech secondary coach

Past DC roles: Boise State 2014-15, Arizona 2016-19

Note: Four other position coaches hired this cycle are former head coaches who never were coordinators – North Carolina offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. (former Louisiana Tech coach), Houston running back coach Mike Jinks (Bowling Green), LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian (Nevada) and LSU running back coach Frank Wilson (UTSA).

What fired head coaches from last season are doing now

As noted before, two fired head coaches from last season then were hired as position coaches. Here’s a look at what all the fired coaches from last season are doing this season.

Steve Addazio

Current:

Texas A&M offensive line coach

2021 season: Colorado State coach

Tom Arth

Current:

Los Angeles Chargers pass game specialist

2021 season: Akron coach

Note: Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the defensive coordinator when Arth was coach at Division III John Carroll (Ohio) in 2013 and 2015-16.

Walt Bell

Current:

Indiana offensive coordinator

2021 season: UMass coach

Rod Carey

Current:

Indiana quality control assistant

2021 season: Temple coach

Manny Diaz

Current:

Penn State defensive coordinator

2021 season: Miami coach

Clay Helton

Current:

Georgia Southern coach

2021 season: USC coach

Skip Holtz

Current:

Coach and GM of USFL’s Birmingham Stallions

2021 season: Louisiana Tech coach

Chip Lindsey

Current:

UCF offensive coordinator

2021 season: Troy coach

Note: Lindsey was the OC and quarterback coach at Auburn in 2017-18 under Guz Malzahn, who now is UCF’s coach

Chad Lunsford

Current:

FAU tight end coach

2021 season: Georgia Southern coach

Gary Patterson

Current:

Texas special assistant to the head coach

2021 season: TCU coach

Matt Wells

Current:

Oklahoma offensive analyst

2021 season: Texas Tech coach

NOTE: There are no new positions yet for Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech), Todd Graham (Hawaii), Jimmy Lake (Washington), Doug Martin (New Mexico State), Dan Mullen (Florida), Ed Orgeron (LSU) and Nick Rolovich (Washington State).

RETIRED AFTER LAST SEASON: David Cutcliffe (Duke), Butch Davis (FIU), Randy Edsall (UConn) and Bronco Mendenhall (Virginia).