Former coordinators hired as position coaches during the offseason
This was an especially busy offseason for college football coordinators – 66 schools changed offensive coordinators, 56 schools changed DCs – and we spent four days examining all the changes. Today, we’re looking at former FBS coordinators, including some who held that role last season, who were hired this cycle as position coaches.
In most cases, having a former coordinator on a staff as a position coach is a big positive because of their experience and knowledge. This offseason, two former head coaches from last season were hired as position coaches.
Newly hired position coaches who used to be coordinators
Jay Bateman
Current:
Florida linebacker coach
Past DC roles: North Carolina 2019-21; Army 2014-18
Kerry Coombs
Current:
Cincinnati cornerback coach
Past DC role: Ohio State 2020-21
Maurice Crum
Current:
Ole Miss linebacker coach
Past DC role: Western Kentucky 2021
Mike Cummings
Current:
Cincinnati offensive line coach
Past OC roles: Central Michigan 2010-13, UConn 2014
Tim Drevno
Current:
UCLA offensive line coach
Past OC role: Michigan 2015-17
David Elson
Current:
Purdue linebacker coach
Past DC role: New Mexico State 2012-13, Ball State 2017-19
Note: Elson was Western Kentucky’s coach from 2003-09; part of that time, WKU was in the FCS ranks
Lyle Hemphill
Current:
Duke safeties coach
Past DC role: Wake Forest 2019-21
Michael Johnson
Current:
Syracuse outside receiver coach
Past OC roles: San Francisco 49ers 2010, UCLA 2011, FAU 2021
Garin Justice
Current:
SMU offensive line coach
Past OC role: UNLV 2019
Chris Klenakis
Current:
Liberty offensive line coach
Past OC roles: Nevada (1997-99, 2004-09), Southern Miss (2000-02)
Note: Klenakis helped create the Pistol offense with Nevada coach Chris Ault in 2005.
Rob Likens
Current:
SMU wide receiver coach
Past OC roles: Kansas 2015-16, Arizona State 2018-19
Bryan McClendon
Current:
Georgia wide receiver coach
Past OC role: South Carolina 2018-19
Garrick McGee
Current:
Purdue wide receiver coach
Past OC roles: Northwestern 2006-07, Arkansas 2010-11, Louisville 2014-15, Illinois 2016-17
Note: McGee was UAB’s coach in 2012 and ’13
Wesley McGriff
Current:
Louisville secondary coach
Past DC role: Ole Miss 2016-17
Ken Norton Jr.
Current:
UCLA linebacker coach
Past DC role: Oakland Raiders 2015-17, Seattle Seahawks 2018-21
Gerad Parker
Current:
Notre Dame tight end coach
Past OC role: West Virginia 2020-21
Frank Ponce
Current role:
Miami quarterback coach
Past OC role: Appalachian State 2021
Paul Randolph
Current:
Indiana defensive line coach
Past DC role: Rice 2006
Travaris Robinson
Current:
Alabama cornerback coach
Past DC role: South Carolina 2016-20
Joe Rudolph
Current:
Virginia Tech offensive line coach
Past OC roles: Pitt 2012-14, Wisconsin 2015-20
Randy Shannon
Current:
Florida State linebacker coach
Past DC roles: Miami 2001-06, Florida 2017, UCF 2018-20
Note: Shannon also was Miami’s coach from 2007-10. He was an FSU analyst last season, and his promotion this season makes him the first to serve as an on-field assistant at each of Florida’s “Big Three” (Florida, FSU and Miami).
Bill Sheridan
Current:
Wisconsin linebacker coach
Past DC roles: New York Giants 2009, Tampa Bay Bucs 2012-13, Boston College 2019
Nick Sheridan
Current:
Washington tight end coach
Past OC role: Indiana 2020-21
Note: Nick is Bill’s son (above)
Tim Skipper
Current:
Fresno State linebacker coach
Past DC role: UNLV 2018-19
Glenn Spencer
Current:
Wake Forest linebacker coach
Past DC roles: Oklahoma State 2013-17, Charlotte 2018, FAU 2019, USF 2020-21
Mike Stoops
Current:
Kentucky linebacker coach
Past DC roles: Oklahoma 2012-18, FAU 2021
Note: Stoops also was Arizona’s coach from 2004-11
Charlie Strong
Current:
Miami linebacker coach
Past DC roles: South Carolina 1999-2002, Florida 2003-04, 2008-09
Note: Strong also was Louisville’s coach from 2010-13, Texas’ coach from 2014-16 and USF’s coach from 2017-19
Lance Thompson
Current: Maryland inside linebackers
Past DC role: UCF 2004-06
Nick Toth
Current:
Air Force safeties coach
Past DC role: Fresno State 2012-15
Tim Walton
Current:
Ohio State cornerback coach
Past DC roles: Miami 2007, Memphis 2008, St. Louis Rams 2013
Charlton Warren
Current:
North Carolina safeties coach
Past DC role: Indiana 2021
Brian White
Current:
Bowling Green running back coach
Past DC roles: Wisconsin 1999-2006, Syracuse 2007
Darrell Wyatt
Current:
Boston College wide receiver coach
Past OC role: Southern Miss 2008-09
Marcel Yates
Current:
Texas Tech secondary coach
Past DC roles: Boise State 2014-15, Arizona 2016-19
Note: Four other position coaches hired this cycle are former head coaches who never were coordinators – North Carolina offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. (former Louisiana Tech coach), Houston running back coach Mike Jinks (Bowling Green), LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian (Nevada) and LSU running back coach Frank Wilson (UTSA).
What fired head coaches from last season are doing now
As noted before, two fired head coaches from last season then were hired as position coaches. Here’s a look at what all the fired coaches from last season are doing this season.
Steve Addazio
Current:
Texas A&M offensive line coach
2021 season: Colorado State coach
Tom Arth
Current:
Los Angeles Chargers pass game specialist
2021 season: Akron coach
Note: Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the defensive coordinator when Arth was coach at Division III John Carroll (Ohio) in 2013 and 2015-16.
Walt Bell
Current:
Indiana offensive coordinator
2021 season: UMass coach
Rod Carey
Current:
Indiana quality control assistant
2021 season: Temple coach
Manny Diaz
Current:
Penn State defensive coordinator
2021 season: Miami coach
Clay Helton
Current:
Georgia Southern coach
2021 season: USC coach
Skip Holtz
Current:
Coach and GM of USFL’s Birmingham Stallions
2021 season: Louisiana Tech coach
Chip Lindsey
Current:
UCF offensive coordinator
2021 season: Troy coach
Note: Lindsey was the OC and quarterback coach at Auburn in 2017-18 under Guz Malzahn, who now is UCF’s coach
Chad Lunsford
Current:
FAU tight end coach
2021 season: Georgia Southern coach
Gary Patterson
Current:
Texas special assistant to the head coach
2021 season: TCU coach
Matt Wells
Current:
Oklahoma offensive analyst
2021 season: Texas Tech coach
NOTE: There are no new positions yet for Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech), Todd Graham (Hawaii), Jimmy Lake (Washington), Doug Martin (New Mexico State), Dan Mullen (Florida), Ed Orgeron (LSU) and Nick Rolovich (Washington State).
RETIRED AFTER LAST SEASON: David Cutcliffe (Duke), Butch Davis (FIU), Randy Edsall (UConn) and Bronco Mendenhall (Virginia).
