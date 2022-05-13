ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Jerome Bettis set to graduate from Notre Dame this weekend

By Ashton Pollard about 13 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnsEo_0fcye2sV00
Jerome Bettis played three years of college football for Notre Dame from 1990-92. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

After 28 years, it’s finally happening. Former Notre Dame great Jerome Bettis is set to graduate on Sunday with a degree from one of the country’s top business schools, the Mendoza School of Business.

On paper it is but another line on the long list of accomplishments for the NFL star. But to Bettis, it means much more. This is permanent.

“A promise made, a promise kept,” Bettis tweeted on Thursday. “Twenty-eight years after leaving Notre Dame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business. I hope my journey serves as a reminder that education is the true equalizer in life, and it is never too late to start.”

Commencement will take place on Sunday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Stadium.

Four-star Notre Dame target Rico Flores Jr. included Notre Dame in his top three on Thursday. He will make a final decision on July 3. Mike Singer has more on the recruitment here.

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just one dollar for the introductory first year. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Quotes of the day

“When Jay-Z was a young rapper, he was the best rapper in the game. Everybody loved him. Jay-Z also knew at some point you’re going to phase out of being the best rapper in the music industry. He was making decisions while he was rapping. …Now he’s a billionaire and one of the most successful individuals in the world, music industry or not.

“When you’re at the top of your game like Jay-Z was when he was young, you can be an unbelievable football player here at Notre Dame. You can move on to the NFL while you’re at the top of your game and be an unbelievable football player in the NFL.

“But at some point, this game will end. You’re no longer going to be the young football player or young rapper. Notre Dame helps you make decisions while you’re playing that will continue to make sure you have success for the longevity of your life. That’s why I love selling this place.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman comparing Notre Dame to the career of rapper Jay-Z

You can read the full story here.

Headlines of the day

Lucky Charms: New Notre Dame prediction, Samuel M’Pemba visit, Dante Moore note (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Father of four-star WR Rodney Gallagher: ‘Marcus Freeman is a stud’ (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame on the road: Irish checking in on five-star quarterback Dante Moore (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame post-spring position outlook: tight end (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

The two goals Marcus Freeman wanted to accomplish in holding Notre Dame ‘Legacy Weekend’ (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Why Marcus Freeman welcomes Notre Dame as heavy underdog at Ohio State (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

How Notre Dame, LSU face ‘the biggest test case’ with Marcus Freeman, Brian Kelly (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Irish in the NFL: Top 10 returning former Notre Dame players (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Four former Notre Dame players make PFF’s three-year NFL Draft positional rankings (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

These coordinators on new staffs already in spotlight (Mike Huguenin, On3)

Pro Football Focus names Blake Fisher offensive tackle most likely to break out in 2022 (Nikki Chavanelle, On3 National News Desk)

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Sports

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a junior defensive tackle who tore his ACL in March

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. 2022-23 year, eligibility: A junior, Keanaaina has four years of eligibility remaining, thanks to 2020 being covered via the universal pandemic eligibility waiver and then preserving another season by playing in only three games in 2021. That said, a player can still preserve only one such year by playing in four or fewer games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

2024 DB Shamir Fredericks excited for Notre Dame offer, his first Power Five option: ‘I worked for this’

It’s a hard moment to forget. A Power Five college football offer doesn’t just fall into one’s lap. And once one comes, others typically flow in. For 2024 Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie safety Shamir Fredericks, that first Power Five offer came from Notre Dame. Last week, Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary visited the New York City area and watched Fredericks work out. The rising junior left practice with an opportunity to play for a top-10 football program.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Attending Harvard Business School

It's not uncommon for college basketball stars to return to school after their playing careers are over. But one former Duke star is resuming his education at one of America's most prestigious institutions. On Sunday, former Blue Devil Marshall Plumlee announced that he's attending the Harvard Business School. He'll be...
COLLEGES
On3.com

On3 Top 20 2024 Countdown: No. 6, CB Ellis Robinson IV

As the 2024 class is just finishing their first or second season of varsity football, their skill sets — and ultimately evaluations — will change drastically in the next two years. The physical transformations that happen in between sophomore and junior season are the biggest at any point in the recruiting process. That makes it challenging to nail down the truly elite prospects that deserve five-star status.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Mike Singer
On3.com

On3 Top 20 2024 Countdown: No. 9, CB Bryce West

As the 2024 class is just finishing their first or second season of varsity football, their skill sets — and ultimately evaluations — will change drastically in the next two years. The physical transformations that happen in between sophomore and junior season are the biggest at any point in the recruiting process. That makes it challenging to nail down the truly elite prospects that deserve five-star status.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#Irish
On3.com

On3 Top 20 2024 Countdown: No. 8, EDGE Jonathan Echols

As the 2024 class is just finishing their first or second season of varsity football, their skill sets — and ultimately evaluations — will change drastically in the next two years. The physical transformations that happen in between sophomore and junior season are the biggest at any point in the recruiting process. That makes it challenging to nail down the truly elite prospects that deserve five-star status.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
On3.com

Former Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick signs with Detroit Lions

Natrez Patrick is getting another chance at sticking on an NFL roster. On Monday, the Lions announced the signing of the former Georgia linebacker on Twitter. “#Lions have signed OLB Natrez Patrick and waived OLB Jessie Lemonier,” tweeted Detroit. Patrick had an impressive career with the Bulldogs, leading the...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

How Jim Knowles can take Buckeyes defense to championship level

COLUMBUS — The offseason is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the conversations about Ohio State just end. No, they are just getting started as summer means one step closer to training camp. And the Tim May Podcast is back for a loaded edition of the show to chop up some Buckeyes football talk.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy