Newsstand: Jerome Bettis set to graduate from Notre Dame this weekend

Jerome Bettis played three years of college football for Notre Dame from 1990-92. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

After 28 years, it’s finally happening. Former Notre Dame great Jerome Bettis is set to graduate on Sunday with a degree from one of the country’s top business schools, the Mendoza School of Business.

On paper it is but another line on the long list of accomplishments for the NFL star. But to Bettis, it means much more. This is permanent.

“A promise made, a promise kept,” Bettis tweeted on Thursday. “Twenty-eight years after leaving Notre Dame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business. I hope my journey serves as a reminder that education is the true equalizer in life, and it is never too late to start.”

Commencement will take place on Sunday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Stadium.

Four-star Notre Dame target Rico Flores Jr. included Notre Dame in his top three on Thursday. He will make a final decision on July 3. Mike Singer has more on the recruitment here.

Quotes of the day

“When Jay-Z was a young rapper, he was the best rapper in the game. Everybody loved him. Jay-Z also knew at some point you’re going to phase out of being the best rapper in the music industry. He was making decisions while he was rapping. …Now he’s a billionaire and one of the most successful individuals in the world, music industry or not.

“When you’re at the top of your game like Jay-Z was when he was young, you can be an unbelievable football player here at Notre Dame. You can move on to the NFL while you’re at the top of your game and be an unbelievable football player in the NFL.

“But at some point, this game will end. You’re no longer going to be the young football player or young rapper. Notre Dame helps you make decisions while you’re playing that will continue to make sure you have success for the longevity of your life. That’s why I love selling this place.”

— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman comparing Notre Dame to the career of rapper Jay-Z

You can read the full story here.

