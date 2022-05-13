Florida Gators hit the road to take on Missouri Tigers

Photo courtesy of UF Communications

The Florida Gators bring a five-game winning streak on the road to Columbia, Missouri. The Gators will play their second-to-last conference series against the Missouri Tigers starting Friday Night for a three-game set.

This will be the Gators final road trip of the season. It also marks the Gators’ (30-18, 11-13 SEC) first visit to Columbia since the final weekend of the 2019 season, when Florida swept the Tigers (25-20, 7-17 SEC). Florida has picked up a series sweep in each of its last two trips to Missouri (2019, 2017), sporting series victories in three of four all-time visits to Columbia. Florida enters the weekend with 15-staight wins over the Tigers and are 21-3 in the series under Kevin O’Sullivan.

How to Watch, Stream, Listen

Friday | 7 p.m. ET (SECN+)Saturday | 3 p.m. ET | (SECN+)Sunday | 2 p.m. ET (SECN+)

Scouting Missouri

Missouri is 25-20 with a league-worst 7-17 record in conference play. The Tigers are batting .285 as a team and have pitched to a 5.56 ERA backed by a .976 fielding percentage.

Gators on a historic home run pace

Florida is tied for eighth in the country with 88 home runs. The Gators hit their 71st home run in the 37th game of the season this year, matching the team’s total from all of last season’s 60 game schedule. Florida is on pace to hit 101 home runs in the regular season alone, which would mark the program’s third-highest total ever, as well as the most under O’Sullivan (2018 – 100).

Jud Fabian is tied for the SEC lead with 19 home runs while Wyatt Langford owns 16 homers (T-fourth SEC, T-27th nation). BT Riopelle has 14 homers (T-ninth SEC, T-53rd nation). Fabian, Langford and Riopelle’s 49 combined home runs are tied for the third-most of any trio in the nation behind only Old Dominion and Texas. Florida is one of four teams with three players with 14-plus homers alongside Old Dominion, Texas and Louisville.

Projected pitching matchup

FridaySaturdaySunday

FloridaRHP Brandon Sproat

(6-4, 4.26 ERA)RHP Brandon Neely

(2-0, 3.45 ERA)RHP Nick Pogue

(2-2, 4.96 ERA)

Missouri LHP Tony Neubeck

(3-2, 5.29 ERA)RHP Spencer Miles

(3-5, 6.83 ERA)TBD

Projected lineups

FloridaMissouri

CBT RiopelleMike Coletta

1BKendrick CalilaoTorin Montgomery

2BSterlin ThompsonNander De Sedas

3BColby HalterLuke Mann

SSJosh RiveraJosh Day

LFWyatt LangfordTrevor Austin

CFJud FabianTy Wilmsmeyer

RFTy EvansRoss Lovich

DHJac CaglianoneFox Leum