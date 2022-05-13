ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Florida Gators hit the road to take on Missouri Tigers

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjrPz_0fcyd5UT00
Photo courtesy of UF Communications

The Florida Gators bring a five-game winning streak on the road to Columbia, Missouri. The Gators will play their second-to-last conference series against the Missouri Tigers starting Friday Night for a three-game set.

This will be the Gators final road trip of the season. It also marks the Gators’ (30-18, 11-13 SEC) first visit to Columbia since the final weekend of the 2019 season, when Florida swept the Tigers (25-20, 7-17 SEC). Florida has picked up a series sweep in each of its last two trips to Missouri (2019, 2017), sporting series victories in three of four all-time visits to Columbia. Florida enters the weekend with 15-staight wins over the Tigers and are 21-3 in the series under Kevin O’Sullivan.

How to Watch, Stream, Listen

Friday | 7 p.m. ET (SECN+)Saturday | 3 p.m. ET | (SECN+)Sunday | 2 p.m. ET (SECN+)

WATCHWATCHWATCH

LISTENLISTENLISTEN

Scouting Missouri

Missouri is 25-20 with a league-worst 7-17 record in conference play. The Tigers are batting .285 as a team and have pitched to a 5.56 ERA backed by a .976 fielding percentage.

Gators on a historic home run pace

Florida is tied for eighth in the country with 88 home runs. The Gators hit their 71st home run in the 37th game of the season this year, matching the team’s total from all of last season’s 60 game schedule. Florida is on pace to hit 101 home runs in the regular season alone, which would mark the program’s third-highest total ever, as well as the most under O’Sullivan (2018 – 100).

Jud Fabian is tied for the SEC lead with 19 home runs while Wyatt Langford owns 16 homers (T-fourth SEC, T-27th nation). BT Riopelle has 14 homers (T-ninth SEC, T-53rd nation). Fabian, Langford and Riopelle’s 49 combined home runs are tied for the third-most of any trio in the nation behind only Old Dominion and Texas. Florida is one of four teams with three players with 14-plus homers alongside Old Dominion, Texas and Louisville.

Projected pitching matchup

FridaySaturdaySunday

FloridaRHP Brandon Sproat

(6-4, 4.26 ERA)RHP Brandon Neely

(2-0, 3.45 ERA)RHP Nick Pogue

(2-2, 4.96 ERA)

Missouri LHP Tony Neubeck

(3-2, 5.29 ERA)RHP Spencer Miles

(3-5, 6.83 ERA)TBD

Projected lineups

FloridaMissouri

CBT RiopelleMike Coletta

1BKendrick CalilaoTorin Montgomery

2BSterlin ThompsonNander De Sedas

3BColby HalterLuke Mann

SSJosh RiveraJosh Day

LFWyatt LangfordTrevor Austin

CFJud FabianTy Wilmsmeyer

RFTy EvansRoss Lovich

DHJac CaglianoneFox Leum

Comments / 0

Related
rockmnation.com

BREAKING: Baylor DL Josh Landry Transfers to Missouri

Did you think we were done with the ‘22 recruiting class? Did you think Missouri couldn’t possibly take in another transfer? Or another defensive lineman?. You fool! Recruiting never stops, the transfer portal is constantly portal-ing, and you can NEVER have too many defensive linemen with experience. Enter:...
COLUMBIA, MO
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
College Sports
939theeagle.com

Hail up to one inch in diameter possible overnight in central Missouri

Large hail and heavy rain is possible overnight in mid-Missouri, including in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle that a large cluster of storms are expected to arrive in the listening area between 1 and 5 tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, adding that large hail up to one inch in diameter is possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

181 Bear Paw Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

ONE LEVEL 4 br with great location nearby the lake and still LESS than 10 mins from Camdenton. Easy access to shopping, dining, school, you name it! This home offers a level yard with circle drive and stucco front with great curb appeal and 2 car garage! The OUTDOOR SPACE is amazing w/ covered and open decks, backyard patio with fire pit, plus brand new gazebo is included! Open floor plan is perfect; foyer, vaulted ceiling, nice size dining area, breakfast bar in the bright kitchen w/ pantry. Laundry serves as a mud room coming in from the garage and provides extra storage. The master suite in this home is spacious and elegant w/ crown molding, uplighting in the coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Plenty of room for a sitting area AND has a patio door that walks out to the large back deck. Master bath has tiled walk-in shower w/ glass door, dual vanity and water closet. Furniture/decor are all included! You could take a gator Fish Co or Larrys for music and fun just down the road!
CAMDENTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
kttn.com

Audio: Input costs versus crop prices a top concern for a Missouri farmer

(Brownfield Network) – A central Missouri farmer says input costs vs the price he’s getting for grain has been his top concern last fall. Bill Betteridge tells Brownfield the $1200 fall price tag on anhydrous made him consider waiting to buy in the spring. “When I initially heard that’s what they were asking for anhydrous [I thought] maybe we’ll just wait until this spring and see if it’s any better, but that didn’t pan out,” he said.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Central Missouri bridge to be named after Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Efforts to name a major bridge in mid-Missouri after outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt made it to the governor before session concluded. HB 1738 would name the bridge on Highway 54 crossing the Missouri River between Cole and Callaway counties after the longtime Republican legislator.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

See Inside a Real Missouri Castle that Even Robin Hood Would Love

Your kingdom awaits...in Missouri. I found a real castle in the Show Me State that even Robin Hood would love, if he could afford it. I found this beautiful place on Realtor where it is currently one of the most expensive properties available and there's a reason for that. It's a castle through and through from the stone walls and arching spirals. I half-expected there would be archers in the towers and knights standing guard.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Tigers#On The Road#College Baseball#The Florida Gators#Sec#Era
KFVS12

Wanted man in Johnson County

Nearly 14-hundred students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University today. Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently. Recreational marijuana use could become legal in MO. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital

CAMDEN Co., Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in the hospital after a car hit another in Camden County Sunday because they failed to yield. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route MM at Shawnee Bend One. One car failed to yield to another car when attempting a left-hand turn. The driver of The post Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking some thunder tonight before a chance for severe storms Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated pop up storms are expected again this evening, without severe potential. Still, lightning will be a concern with these. Most thunderstorm activity will be confined to an area south of I-70, with a focus towards I-44. Otherwise, most stay dry overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by sunrise.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes on Saturday. Benton County A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash. 45-year-old Corey Wheeler was driving along Macks Camp Ave. on Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle. He then overcorrected and overturned. Wheeler was seriously hurt The post Multiple people seriously hurt in several mid-Missouri crashes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy