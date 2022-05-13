You Won’t Believe The Dress Lily James Wore On The Red Carpet—It’s Completely See-Through!

Splash News

All eyes were on Lily James as she graced the Met Gala red carpet in a custom Versace dress, as its sheer fabric helped flaunt her incredible figure. (And no, we’re still not over it!) The Pam & Tommy actress, 33, donned a stunning, one-shoulder beaded gown with an upper keyhole and side cut-outs that revealed neutral-colored lining. James shared her look with her 3.4 million Instagram followers in 3 gorgeous posts dedicated to her ensemble, hair and makeup. In one caption, the Baby Driver star revealed that “every single pearl” on her dress was “hand embroidered” as the Versace IG account explained that the show-stopping item references and represents “royalty, decadence, and the gaining of new feminine freedoms during the Gilded Age.”

James added Atelier pumps from the luxury Italian brand along with ‘Diamond Rain’ fringe earrings and a sparkling ring from Tatiana Verstraeten. She further accessorized with a glistening Versace ‘Gold Patent Evening Clutch’ and wore her brown tresses in a slicked-back, mermaid-esque style. With her locks intricately pinned back, this drew more attention to her shimmering makeup look, complete with glittery eyeshadow in blended blue and violet shades, volumizing mascara, thick eyeliner, radiant blush and highlighter along her cheekbones and a glossy pink lip to pull it all together.

The Mamma Mia! icon thanked her glam team and designer Donatella Versace for her unforgettable look for the evening on Instagram. “I am so thankful and grateful to the entire @versace team for creating this beautiful gilded custom Atelier dress,” she wrote in a caption. “Every single pearl hand embroidered. I love every detail. Thank you @donatella_versace for your vision. A treasure. And so proud to be there with you.”

Versace herself commented in response as James’ posts garnered thousands of likes from fans. “Lily, YOU were the vision. You were truly stunning and it was my honor to have you as my guest,” the fashion mogul wrote. Across James’ posts, her famous friends were also in awe of her look, and shared their thoughts in her comment sections.

Eternals star Gemma Chan added a fire and heart emoji (summing up our exact thoughts) as Emily Ratajkowski dropped a heart-eyes emoji. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor added even more fire emojis while Euphoria’s Maude Apatow spoke for us all when she wrote, “Soooo beautiful.” Overall, when looking at this dress and how it highlights James’ curves, all we can say is w-o-w!