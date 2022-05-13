ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds (8-24) and Pittsburgh Pirates (13-18) clash Friday in a continuation of their 4-game NL Central series. First pitch at PNC Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Pirates odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Reds lead 3-1.

Cincinnati got off to an awful start this season. But don’t look now: The Reds are 4-1 in their last 5 games. That includes a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of this series.

Pittsburgh has been on the .500 train of late. The Pirates have not won or lost games on back-to-back days since dropping 4 in a row April 26-28.

Reds at Pirates projected starters

RHP Tyler Mahle vs. RHP Mitch Keller

Mahle (1-4, 6.46 ERA) makes his 8th start of the 2022 season. He has a 1.57 WHIP, 5.0 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 in 30 2/3 IP.

  • Faced Pirates Sunday and yielded 2 ER on 4 base runners over 5 IP.
  • Has held current Pittsburgh batters to an aggregate .691 OPS.
  • Posted sub-3.80 ERAs each of the last 2 seasons.

Keller (0-4, 6.11 ERA) makes his seventh start. He has a 1.54 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 in 28 IP.

  • Allowed 9 base runners and 5 ER Saturday vs. Reds in 4 1/3 IP.
  • Has yielded a high-walk .859 OPS against current Cincy bats.

Reds at Pirates odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:47 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Reds +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Pirates -120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Run line (RL): Reds -1.5 (+160) | Pirates +1.5 (-200)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Reds at Pirates picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 5, Pirates 2

Two relatively even clubs from a talent standpoint. Mahle should give the edge to Cincinnati, but the veteran right-hander went a season-high 106 pitches in his last outing. There is some question to as how far will he go.

Tag the REDS (+100) as a lukewarm play.

On price alone, the CINCINNATI -1.5 (+160) action on the run line looks the most intriguing. The low scoring environment has run-line favorite plays dialed up to risky levels, though. Peg the Under as the best play and this Reds side as a distant second.

Both starters have been dinged by high averages on balls in play. An inward breeze is in the forecast, and BACKING THE UNDER 7.5 (-107) makes sense.

