The Le Mars city council meets at noon today. Their business begins with a public hearing on a budget amendment for the current fiscal year. The adjustment is under 20-thousand dollars. Action items today include a request for a no parking zone near the Well’s South Ice Cream Plant. The council will also discuss a vacant building ordinance in the Downtown Historic District. The council is asked to set a public hearing on the proposed ordinance. Later, the council will go into closed session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO