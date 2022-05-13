Friday, May 13 morning forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas’ population is booming and the roadways are struggling to keep up. We all know the the pain of being in a hurry and having to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and unfortunately we’re running into this more often now in Northwest Arkansas. “If you wake up and you’re stuck in […]

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO