Lions 3-game preseason schedule set

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In addition to the 2022 regular-season slate of 17 games, the Detroit Lions preseason docket is now revealed. Well, mostly anyway.

The Lions will have three preseason games in August. Only one of the games will be at Ford Field, the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The exact date and time for the first two exhibition games have yet to be fully determined.

Detroit will take to the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts in the final two preseason dates. The finale in Indianapolis will take place on August 28th at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The shift from four games down to three exhibitions coincided with the league expanding the regular-season schedule to 17 games. Because the Lions have nine home dates in the games that count, they only get one preseason matchup in Ford Field.

