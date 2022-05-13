ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

WL-S boys and girls track and field teams win OHC title

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Liberty-Salem varsity boys and girls track and field teams won the Ohio Heritage Conference title Thursday held at Northeastern. This is the 10th consecutive OHC for the Lady Tigers. Team scores for the girls: 1st West Liberty-Salem 173, 2nd Fairbanks 161, 3rd Triad 73, 4th Mechanicsburg 77,...

