WL-S boys and girls track and field teams win OHC title

Benjamin Logan senior Makenna LeVan has signed to run track at Otterbein University. While running for the Cardinals, Makenna plans to study Zoo and Conservation Science. When asked why she chose Otterbein she said, "I chose Otterbein because it is still close to home and when I visited campus I felt that this is the right fit for where I want to be for the next 4 years. I also loved the opportunities that I will get with the one-on-one experience Otterbein has with the Columbus Zoo".

LOGAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO