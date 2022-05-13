ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carla's Reality Update: Drew's Romantic Dinner, Dorit's Robbery + EnVogue

 4 days ago

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on and poppin’. My girl Sheree left RHOA back in 2018, but now she is back. I guess we will soon see what’s the latest with her man, Tyrone, now that is out of prison. Can I just say, I’m struggling with Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph? What is wrong with him? He flirted with his assistant via text. Then Ralph planned a romantic dinner for his wife, but things went sour quickly because they really don’t know how to talk to each other. I do love the new housewife Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards. I think her Jamaican family is so funny and interesting. Sanya should have her own family show. Marlo has been promoted from friend to full-time cast member and she is really holding it down raising her two nephews, while her sister is in prison. Marlo also said that being on the show will clear up all the rumors about her and her profession. We’ve all heard the rumors, over the year, and the million-dollar question is, how does Marlo earn her money, or what does she do for a living? Speaking of clearing up rumors, The Real’s talk show co-host, Jeannie Mai cleared up the rumors that she is not joining the cast of RHOA. Jeannie talked about it with her co-host Loni Love and special guest RHOA star- Kenya Moore. Jeannie said, I just had a baby, and I don’t have time to be a reality star, that’s a full-time job”. I guess Jeanie will be watching like the rest of us, well get ready for the next episode, where it appears that Marlo and Kenya are going to have it out at Kenya’s daughter Brooklyn’s third birthday party. Y'all are arguing at the baby’s party. Stop it!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

During the season 12 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was scary, to watch the break-in at Dorit Kemsley’s home. Now this break-in happened back in October. While Dorit’s little children were sleeping, three men shattered glass, broke in her home, held her at gunpoint and robbed her. Dorit had just returned home from London, with the children, and her husband PK was still in London but rushed home when he heard about the robbery. What a scary moment and Bravo showed the actual robbery home security footage on the show. Dorit was really scared, and said, “No parent should, or person should ever experience what she had.” Meanwhile, Sutton went over to Kyle’s house, and Kyle was still crying and worried about Dorit. However, Sutton showed no empathy and talked about how she had to put out fires all day because immigration was making it difficult for her to hire a French designer. Kyle was like, what in the heck is wrong with you! Our friend was just got robbed at gunpoint, and you’re saying you had a tough day!

The Masked Singer

On the reality singing competition show The Masked Singer, the Queen Cobras were revealed. I knew it was EnVogue the entire time, and yes, they were robbed, the Queen Cobras- EnVogue should have been in the finale. Periodt!

