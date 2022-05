The next Silent Hill could be exclusive to PlayStation 5, according to a gaming insider. Gamers have been demanding a new Silent Hill for roughly a decade now, especially after the series took a bit of a nosedive in quality with the last few entries. Acclaimed game developer and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima was going to redefine Silent Hill with a new game which was teased via a demo called PT. The demo is still regarded as one of the scariest games of all time and left many dying to see what Kojima was going to conjure up, but sadly the game was canceled and Kojima walked away from Konami.

