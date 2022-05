After a crushing defeat by the St. Louis Blues in Round 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Minnesota Wild have a lot more trouble coming their way this offseason. The team made the questionable decision of starting veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for five of the six games in the series, and the team as a whole did not show up. Young superstar Kirill Kaprizov was the lone bright spot in the series, as he recorded 7 goals in six games, the most goals in a series in team history. Now, the team is entering what could be set up as one of the most chaotic seasons in their 22 years in the NHL.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO