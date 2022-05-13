Strong pitching leads Texas past Kansas State

The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel awarded three scholarships at their meeting Friday at the Zion United Church of Christ. Elijah Evans, a senior at Junction City High School, was awarded the JCARSP Scholarship for $500.00. He will be majoring in Exercise Science and minoring in Coaching Education at Bethany College. Madison Cynova is also a senior at JCHS and received the Grace Burkhead Memorial Scholarship for $500.00. She will attend Kansas State University with a major in Interior Design. Makayla Powell is a JCHS graduate and is in her senior year of college. She is majoring in Elementary Education. Makayla was awarded the Harley and Elsie Blanka Scholarship for $1,000.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO