ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Strong pitching leads Texas past Kansas State

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Hearn allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings, Brad Miller homered and the Texas Rangers...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Royals fire their hitting coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors. The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles and White Sox. Their 21 home runs trail only the Tigers and Red Sox for the worst total in the big leagues. Keoni DeRenne will remain the assistant hitting coach and Mike Tosar the special assignment hitting coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Liberty drop defensive duel with Omaha

After falling behind Omaha for a second time this season the Salina Liberty once again battled back but this time, came up just short in the fourth quarter falling to the Beef 14-11. Salina falls to 4-3 on the season, dropping to fifth place in the CIF standings while the...
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, KS
Local
Texas Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

K-State expert shares tips to reduce grocery bills

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Grocery shopping is something everyone has to do, but there are many ways to get the job done. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee says a few sensible ideas can help consumers save money on their grocery bill. “Shop your pantry, refrigerator and freezer before you...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Summer in Sight

It’s beginning to feel and look a lot more like summer is quickly nearing! The kids have wrapped up their school year, the alfalfa is about to bloom, the cows have come home to graze, and the wheat is waving in the warm Kansas winds. After a week of...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Thomas Weyer, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Oct. 10 death of 66-year-old Steven Hickle, of Wichita, television station WDAF reported. Investigators have said Hickle left the stadium during a rain delay of a Chiefs game and was crossing a street when he was hit by two vehicles that left the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Michael A. Taylor
Person
Whit Merrifield
JC Post

KBI: Man from Milford involved in shooting on Kansas highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Law Board announces launch of RCPD Director search

MANHATTAN— The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) has announced its search for the next Director of the Riley County Police Department, according to a media release from the agency. The Law Board will post the job announcement and begin accepting applications on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Screening...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Junction City will receive a big airport grant

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall have released a list of 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants to make repairs and upgrades to Kansas airports. The list includes $600,000 for Freeman Field, the airport in Junction City. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the funds are in...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

KCPD: Child was still in backseat when suspect stole vehicle

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping after an arrest on Saturday. Just after 11:30a.m., police responded to report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 Block of North 78th Street, according to a media release. Police learned that a child was still in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Texas Rangers
JC Post

Kan. AG renews request for court to block health worker vaxx mandate

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the U.S. Supreme Court to once again review the legality of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which is causing disruption in the healthcare workforce, particularly in small, rural communities, according to a statement from Schmidt's office. Schmidt,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Retired School Personnel present scholarships to JCHS students

The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel awarded three scholarships at their meeting Friday at the Zion United Church of Christ. Elijah Evans, a senior at Junction City High School, was awarded the JCARSP Scholarship for $500.00. He will be majoring in Exercise Science and minoring in Coaching Education at Bethany College. Madison Cynova is also a senior at JCHS and received the Grace Burkhead Memorial Scholarship for $500.00. She will attend Kansas State University with a major in Interior Design. Makayla Powell is a JCHS graduate and is in her senior year of college. She is majoring in Elementary Education. Makayla was awarded the Harley and Elsie Blanka Scholarship for $1,000.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. driver facing murder charge for crash with motorcycle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit and run have made an arrest. Just before 3:30 a.m., Sunday, responded to a report of a motorcycle vs passenger vehicle at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler Street in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Officers arrived on scene...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Federal judge issues a ruling in a Geary County case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal judge delivered a mixed ruling last week in a Geary County case over policies regarding trans students. Fort Riley Middle School teacher Pamela Ricard sued USD 475 over policies requiring her to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and names and restricting her from revealing those preferred titles to a student’s parents.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
JC Post

Former Grandview Plaza mayor passes away

One of the founders of Grandview Plaza, Gerald Henry "Jerry" Bielefeld, 95, has died. According to his sister, Mary Sanders, Bielefeld founded the city of Grandview Plaza which was incorporated in 1963, along with William Marth, C.C. Witt and W.O. Homer. "He was very proud of it. Yes, he was very instrumental in a lot of the things that the city accomplished."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man airlifted to hospital after May 9 crash died

HARVEY COUNTY—The driver of a maintenance vehicle injured in an accident on May 9 in Harvey County has died. William Fairbrother 54, of Newton died the following day, according to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office. The maintenance vehicle turned over on East First Street between Oliver and Woodlawn roads,...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Class of 2022 graduates from Junction City High School

Junction City High School graduates in the class of 2022 went through a lot. That was one message delivered by senior Jada Nabus during her speech at commencement Sunday. "We were the last class to attend the Freshman Success Academy, and school getting cancelled after spring break of our sophomore year due to COVID leading to the longest summer ever. " Nabus mentioned other challenges including online school and Zoom classes plus going to school in masks. "New principals and admin, starting our senior year two weeks late, extended school days due to late start and too many snow days and more."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Riley man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Tatum Couture, 45, of Belleville, Kansas, and a red Ford F150 driven by Rex Dettmer, 48, of Riley, collided at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Madison Road, according to Monday's Riley County Police Department Activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy