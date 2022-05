Prairie Patch Farm is garnering more attention for their herd of adorable llamas!. Back in late April, we told you that Prairie Patch Farm in Cedar Rapids was featured in the May 2nd issue of People Magazine. Thanks to their popular TikTok account, the local wildlife refuge got an entire page in the Stories to Make You Smile section of the publication. Eight photos of Kahle Boutte and her dressed up llamas (mostly Earl) graced page 24, and we were so excited to see them get some well-deserved attention!

