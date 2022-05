KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have fired hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and promoted Alex Zumwalt in a shakeup of the coaching staff that they hope will wake up one of the worst offenses in the majors. The Royals have scored 118 runs through their first 32 games, better only than the Tigers, Orioles and White Sox. Their 21 home runs trail only the Tigers and Red Sox for the worst total in the big leagues. Keoni DeRenne will remain the assistant hitting coach and Mike Tosar the special assignment hitting coach.

