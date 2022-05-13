ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Improve tempo, boost lag and gain distance with the Lag Shot Lady

By Emily Haas
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

This high-tech golf bag is the golf item you never knew you needed

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
SPORTS
Golf.com

Use this warm-up putting drill to dial in your speed on the greens

One of the many talents of my fiancée, golf personality Alexandra O’Laughlin, is that she’s an accomplished golfer. When she’s on the practice putting green ahead of a tournament round, she’ll do one of my favorite drills: finding a short putt inside 10 feet with a little break on it and placing three tees on the high side of the hole, each about six inches apart, as shown.
GOLF
Golf.com

How to improve your posture in your swing (and get more power!)

Has anyone ever told you that you “stand up” or “lift up” as you swing? You may have also heard that you’re losing your posture or spine angle, which means that you’ve changed your body angle from setup to the backswing or finish. This can cause lots of misses and lead to high variability in your ball striking. Not great.
FITNESS
Golf.com

This portable deep-tissue massager is exactly what your aching body needs

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tempo#Golf Com
Golf.com

Use this simple swing thought to get more power out of your golf swing

Ever wonder why you’re not hitting the ball as far as you think you should? Your swing might have a power leak, and, more specifically, that leak might be in the palm of your hands. Simply put: If your hands aren’t releasing through the strike, you’re probably holding the face open and slowing down through the hit.
SAVANNAH, GA
Golf.com

Why Bubba Watson finally removed this 20-plus-year-old gear component

Golf equipment has changed considerably in the last two decades. We’ve seen titanium overthrow steel; adjustable weights become the norm in the woods category; the advent of the hollow-body blade; and mallets go from a complete outsider to a common sight at your local course — and on Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro again breaks green-reading rule, and again he is booted from event

Three years ago, Alex Cejka’s greens book was too big. On Saturday, it was not OK’d. Both times, the gaffes were costly. The latest misstep came to light after Saturday’s third round of the Regions Tradition, the PGA Tour Champions circuit’s first major, when the tour said that Cejka was disqualified for using “a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.” Cejka, the event’s defending champion, had shot rounds of 69, 74 and 76, was tied for 12th and was 10 shots behind leader Steve Stricker.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Rules of golf: Did you know this rule about clubs being damaged in your bag?

The rules of golf are a very complex set of guidelines that we all do our best to abide by, but it is hard to know every single page of the rule book. There are some rules that represent the fundamentals of the game such as lost balls, unplayable lies and marking your ball on the green.
GOLF
Golf.com

Should we be concerned over Jordan Spieth missing short putts? He says no.

You, the Jordan Spieth fan, may be worried. So we begin with the man himself saying everything’s gonna be OK. “Sometimes we miss those,” he said. And Spieth’s right. Sometimes they do. We all do. Only sometimes seems to be cropping more frequently of late when it comes missing putts from a distance that you and your golf buddies may otherwise pick up. At the Texas Open the week before the Masters, Spieth missed from 3 feet, then circled around the hole — and missed from 2. In his last start before this week, in what turned out to be a win at the RBC Heritage, he missed from 12 feet on 18 during the third round — then missed from 18 inches, and he revealed the day after that his wife, Amy, told him that he needed to count to five on the gimmes going forward.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour pro becomes first player to be disqualified for violating updated rule

In 2019, Alex Cejka was disqualified mid-way through the Honda Classic for an infringement of the green-reading book, and three years later it has happened again. At PGA National, the 51-year-old German was guilty of using a greens guide that did not fit the “size to scale” of the new regulation books and, having again amended the rules, the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee had no option but to disqualify the defending champion from the Regions Tradition after the third round on Saturday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Report: Bryson DeChambeau to test surgically repaired wrist Monday at Southern Hills, hopes to compete in PGA Championship

One by one, the questions marks entering next week’s PGA Championship are being answered. Phil Mickelson is out, still not ready to face the public in the wake of his Saudi comments. Harris English and Paul Casey, both dealing with injuries, have also sent their regrets. Sungjae Im won’t be in Tulsa, either, after testing positive last week in South Korea with COVID. Tiger Woods, however, was at Southern Hills on Sunday and appears ready to compete next week.
GOLF
Golf.com

A $29 investment to fly care-free when traveling with golf clubs

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Traveling with golf clubs can be a double-edged sword. First off, it’s...
GOLF
GolfWRX

What is your silliest reason for getting rid of a club? – GolfWRXers discuss

In our forums, our members have been discussing the worst reasons for ditching a club. WRXer ‘Von3Jack’ kicks off the thread with a beauty, saying:. “I stopped using my Scotty Cameron after my ex-girlfriend dumped me and started dating a guy named Cameron. That was eons ago, and I’m thankfully over that.
GOLF
SkySports

PGA Tour Champions: Steve Stricker eases to wire-to-wire senior major win at Regions Tradition

Ryder Cup-winning captain Steve Stricker secured his fourth senior major title by closing out an impressive wire-to-wire victory at the Regions Tradition in Alabama. Stricker posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Greystone Golf & Country Club to end the week on 21-under and six clear of closest challenger Padraig Harrington, the opposing captain in USA's record-breaking Ryder Cup success last September.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Simplicity of Golf: Smartphone apps that make golf easier

At first glance, golf is one of the simplest games around. Drop a ball on the ground and use clubs to hit it into the hole in as few shots as possible. That’s the game, but anyone who plays knows that there are an almost infinite number of things that make it more complicated. Hazards, rough, water, uphill and downhill lies, wind and the pressure of competition can combine to make golf anything but simple.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy