ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

What makes the caddies for the world’s top 10 players so great at what they do

By Jessica Marksbury
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should come as no surprise that the world’s top players currently have some of the best talent on their bags as well. A good caddie can make a real difference for a player with potential, and one person who knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

The rumored real reason why Phil Mickelson withdrew from the PGA Championship

Nobody apart from themselves really knew if Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods would take their places in Southern Hills next week. Whilst speculation was rife, neither player had made any firm commitment to the championship and Mickelson’s management team had always stated that, “Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Phil Mickelson Opinion Very Clear

Phil Mickelson, the defending PGA Championship winner, will not be playing in this year's major tournament. About a month after withdrawing from The Masters following his Saudi League controversy, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship. The major tournament announced the news earlier this week. The PGA of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Lehman: Phil Mickelson was gambling (in the woods) during Presidents Cup

The extent of Phil Mickelson's alleged gambling was revealed a few weeks ago by the golf writer Alan Shipnuck. It was the same writer who published the controversial and in Lefty's own words "reckless" remarks that led to his exile from the game. Just where has Mickelson been is a...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas on Sunday at AT&T Byron Nelson: "14-under is EXTREMELY doable"

Justin Thomas believes a very low score could win the tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday as the course is "very easy." Thomas said that he shot 8-under-par at TPC Craig Ranch on Saturday doing "absolutely nothing special." He is three shots behind Sebastian Munoz on 18-under-par with 18 holes left.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Scott
Person
Jordan Spieth
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
Golf.com

Pro again breaks green-reading rule, and again he is booted from event

Three years ago, Alex Cejka’s greens book was too big. On Saturday, it was not OK’d. Both times, the gaffes were costly. The latest misstep came to light after Saturday’s third round of the Regions Tradition, the PGA Tour Champions circuit’s first major, when the tour said that Cejka was disqualified for using “a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.” Cejka, the event’s defending champion, had shot rounds of 69, 74 and 76, was tied for 12th and was 10 shots behind leader Steve Stricker.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddies#Nbc
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

You had to go low on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson if you were going to win. Like really low. Like nearly double-digits low for the final 18 holes. Suffice it to say, K.H. Lee knows from going low at TPC Craig Ranch. A year ago, the South Korean won the tournament in McKinney, Texas, with a 25-under total. This time, he did one better, shooting a 26-under 262 after posting a nine-under 63 in the final round. It was good enough to pass 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz and hold off local favorite Jordan Spieth to become the tournament’s fourth repeat champion (joining Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson) and the third golfer to successfully defend a tournament title during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
MCKINNEY, TX
golfmagic.com

Report: Tour agent claims Greg Norman to be ditched by Saudis

Greg Norman's days as the figurehead of the Saudi-backed rival golf league appear to be numbered, according to one report. Alan Shipnuck, the author of the forthcoming biography about the exiled Phil Mickelson, has made the claim in his latest article. He claims that a PGA Tour agent has confided...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he shunned $100 million offer from LIV Golf: 'I helped start the PGA Tour'

Greg Norman has been making headlines for the better part of three months for his role in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Leading this rival tour from infancy to its first event, which is set to take place from June 9-11 in London, it came to light on Monday that Norman was apparently not the Saudi's first choice to serve as figurehead.
GOLF
Golf.com

Should we be concerned over Jordan Spieth missing short putts? He says no.

You, the Jordan Spieth fan, may be worried. So we begin with the man himself saying everything’s gonna be OK. “Sometimes we miss those,” he said. And Spieth’s right. Sometimes they do. We all do. Only sometimes seems to be cropping more frequently of late when it comes missing putts from a distance that you and your golf buddies may otherwise pick up. At the Texas Open the week before the Masters, Spieth missed from 3 feet, then circled around the hole — and missed from 2. In his last start before this week, in what turned out to be a win at the RBC Heritage, he missed from 12 feet on 18 during the third round — then missed from 18 inches, and he revealed the day after that his wife, Amy, told him that he needed to count to five on the gimmes going forward.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Why Bubba Watson finally removed this 20-plus-year-old gear component

Golf equipment has changed considerably in the last two decades. We’ve seen titanium overthrow steel; adjustable weights become the norm in the woods category; the advent of the hollow-body blade; and mallets go from a complete outsider to a common sight at your local course — and on Tour.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus reportedly turned down a staggering amount of money from Saudis to lead LIV Golf series

LIV Golf has the Shark, but it also attempted to land the Golden Bear. Greg Norman is the face of the eight-event Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which begins next month (June 9-11) outside London at Centurion Golf Club. But a story released Monday by the Fire Pit Collective—which also appears on Golf Digest’s website—has comments from Jack Nicklaus saying he was presented with a chance to collect a massive payday if he would agree to help the fledgling tour.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Expecting DP tour to deny releases, too, Greg Norman sends letter to players

A week after the PGA Tour denied players conflicting event releases to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the breakaway circuit’s commissioner fired back claiming. “the era of free agency in professional golf has finally arrived.”. In a letter sent to Tour players late Sunday,...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour pro becomes first player to be disqualified for violating updated rule

In 2019, Alex Cejka was disqualified mid-way through the Honda Classic for an infringement of the green-reading book, and three years later it has happened again. At PGA National, the 51-year-old German was guilty of using a greens guide that did not fit the “size to scale” of the new regulation books and, having again amended the rules, the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee had no option but to disqualify the defending champion from the Regions Tradition after the third round on Saturday.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Arrived In Oklahoma: Golf World Reacts

PGA Championship week is almost here. While Phil Mickelson will not be competing in this month's major tournament, Tiger Woods will be. Woods has already arrived in Oklahoma, which will be hosting this year's PGA Championship, beginning on Thursday morning. Sunday afternoon, video of Woods' private jet arriving in Missouri...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson drama creates awkwardness for PGA Championship broadcasts

Next week, CBS and ESPN will cover more than 250 hours of live coverage from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. But the bigger question — the one hanging over the heads of the several hundred people from both networks involved in beaming the event to golf audiences across the world — is whether Phil Mickelson‘s name will surface.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy