As a dark-haired lady who became a faux-blonde, I know a thing or two about upkeep. My pillowcases are all silk, I’ve added hair masks to my routine, and, most importantly, I invested in a purple shampoo. Blonde hair can be so much fun, but it can sometimes feel like we’re waging a never-ending war against brassy tones and orange streaks. Using a toning product and an at-home gloss can be great steps in your routine, but if you want instant results, there’s nothing better–or more convenient–than a purple shampoo. Here, find 12 purple shampoos that can give you the platinum hair you desire, with no brassiness at all.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO