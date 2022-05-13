ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial date set for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

Trial date set for Brian Benjamin 00:26

NEW YORK -- A trial date has been set for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin .

Benjamin resigned last month after being indicted on federal bribery and conspiracy charges .

His trial is now set for January of next year.

A five-count indictment alleges Benjamin directed a state grant to a non-profit run by a Harlem real estate developer in exchange for campaign contributions.

Benjamin has pleaded not guilty.

Related
Draft of new congressional districts in New York state released

NEW YORK - A court appointed expert released a draft of new congressional maps for New York state. The maps would help Republicans by creating five districts that lean GOP and at least four others where Republicans would be competitive. The reworked maps also change the equation in Democratic districts. According to the New York Times, Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney were drawn into a single district extending across Manhattan. A court will take comment on the maps for two days before a final version is expected to be approved by a judge on Friday. 
POLITICS
State
New York State
19thnews.org

New York’s nail salon workers have spent years feeling silenced. They’re ready to fight back.

Blanca Vidal felt the water drip from the broken pedicure bowl onto her sneakers as she bent over the work-worn toes of Staten Island housekeepers. For almost 11 hours a day on the weekends, she buffed, filed and polished toenails at a nail salon there, her hands and face bare of protective equipment, her feet covered in towels to catch filthy dripping water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

2 New York Prisons Make List of Worst in The Country

If you're going away, you definitely don't want to go to these prisons in New York State. New York is a big state with a large population. Despite the constant criticism, there are some things we do right. Our state overall ranked right in the middle at #25 on state rankings in 2019. Here are some things we do well according to US News compared to the rest of the country.
EDUCATION
Person
Benjamin
Gov. Hochul announces additional $234 million for SNAP

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced additional federal funding in food assistance for struggling New York families.She says $234 million has been approved to allow the maximum level of food benefits for the month of May.This is for all households participating in SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.Families can use that money to buy things like baby formula, which is currently seeing a nationwide shortage.In the city, families will see the additional benefits by May 28. All other counties will see the benefits by May 21.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

After 3 Year Hiatus Israel Day Parade Returns to Big Apple

The traditional Israel Day Parade returns to the streets of New York City after a three-year hiatus, according to parade organizers, the New York Jewish Community Council (JCRC-NY). The parade will take place on Sunday, May 22, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, with the slogan “Together Again,” a response to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Harlem#Bribery
Majority of NY Urged to Mask Up Again Inside — Just 1 County Is Still Low Risk: CDC

Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health officials: Most New Yorkers should wear masks indoors

NEW YORK - New York state's Health Department is urging New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors. Health officials say all but one county is now considered medium or high risk as the Omicron subvariant continues to spread. "As we closely monitor the numbers and as case levels remain high across the state, now is the time for every New Yorker to get vaccinated and boosted, test following exposure or symptoms, and stay home if unwell, even if you initially test negative on an at-home test. If you test positive, consult with your provider about treatments," said state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.  Cases Per 100K Population - 7-day Average   4/28/20225/5/20225/12/2022Capital Region44.7652.4255.63Central New York49.4443.0236.84Finger Lakes46.1441.8743.33Long Island34.6845.6759.53Mid-Hudson30.1439.9851.22Mohawk Valley52.1349.0447.13New York City25.4240.5044.34North Country37.3735.2240.41Southern Tier51.9050.4851.97Western New York54.9858.4964.13Statewide34.5043.7349.26Forty five counties are considered high risk. The Bronx is the only county considered low risk. Check statewide variant data by https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsCOVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
Politics
New Jersey schools reinstate mask mandates

METUCHEN, N.J. -- Some New Jersey school districts are reinstating mask mandates as COVID cases climb.The Metuchen School District reported 26 cases over the weekend, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.The return of the mask mandate at Metuchen High School on Monday drew some polarizing reactions from students. Many were fatigued by the pandemic. Others said it's all the more reason to stay cautious."If 3/4 of the kids were wearing masks, then 1/4 were not," said Dativa Adong, a junior."It's like as if it's like a rebellion against the school. They're like we're not going to have masks on, we don't like...
METUCHEN, NJ
nystateofpolitics.com

New York hospitals face patient safety questions

New York state is known for its world-class hospitals. But a survey released this week finds many receive low grades when it comes to patient safety, according to a survey released this week by the health care group Leapfrog. The data graded hospitals based on feedback from patients and their...
HEALTH SERVICES
N.J. bill would fine companies for small shipments in big boxes

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers are set to address the issue of small things coming in big packages. The Legislature's Environmental and Solid Waste committee will consider a bill Monday that would fine retailers if they use shipping boxes that are more than twice the size of the item being shipped. If passed, retailers -- including big companies, like Amazon and Target -- could be fined between $250 and $500 for each offense. Proponents call is a common sense law to reduce cardboard and other materials in the waste stream.
Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

