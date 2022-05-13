Trial date set for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin

NEW YORK - New York state's Health Department is urging New Yorkers in most communities to wear masks indoors. Health officials say all but one county is now considered medium or high risk as the Omicron subvariant continues to spread. "As we closely monitor the numbers and as case levels remain high across the state, now is the time for every New Yorker to get vaccinated and boosted, test following exposure or symptoms, and stay home if unwell, even if you initially test negative on an at-home test. If you test positive, consult with your provider about treatments," said state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. Cases Per 100K Population - 7-day Average 4/28/20225/5/20225/12/2022Capital Region44.7652.4255.63Central New York49.4443.0236.84Finger Lakes46.1441.8743.33Long Island34.6845.6759.53Mid-Hudson30.1439.9851.22Mohawk Valley52.1349.0447.13New York City25.4240.5044.34North Country37.3735.2240.41Southern Tier51.9050.4851.97Western New York54.9858.4964.13Statewide34.5043.7349.26Forty five counties are considered high risk. The Bronx is the only county considered low risk. Check statewide variant data by https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsCOVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online here
