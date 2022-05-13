ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bison leave Bronx Zoo for Native American tribe

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

Bison from Bronx Zoo sent to Southwest 00:51

NEW YORK -- Six majestic American bison have been transferred from the Bronx Zoo to a Native American tribe in the Southwest.

The animals were sent to the Osage Nation in Oklahoma, where the tribe has been building its herd for four years.

The breeding program at the Bronx Zoo has actually been going on for more than 100 years.

"As early as 1907, the Bronx Zoo was breeding bison for reintroduction. In fact, the very first reintroduction took place here in Oklahoma when we sent 15 bison to the Wichita Reserve Bison Refuge," said Dr. Patrick Thomas, general curator and associate director of the zoo.

The bison are special because they are pure bred without any DNA from crossbreeding with cattle.

Nearly 200 bison are now roaming free on 3,000 acres of tribes' ancestral land.

Donna Baron
3d ago

...past time to release ALL creatures in every zoo and aquarium! To many good channels out there to see our wonderful world in live, natural habitats in every environment 😊

CBS New York

Communities of color hope true crackdown on gun crime is coming

NEW YORK -- Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo is hitting home in Black and brown communities.CBS2's Astrid Martinez was in Harlem on Sunday and spoke to residents about how the tragedy is opening up wounds in New York City."I thought we came so far, you know? But it's like there's just no love. They're sad. A lot of people are angry," Barbara Semora Howard said.Semora Howard is a 20-year resident of Harlem. She said she can't make sense of Saturday's tragedy."It's so sad to see what's going on in America today. I don't understand it. I'm 60 years old and I've never...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

AIDS Walk New York returns to Central Park

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people flooded Central Park on Sunday to take part in the largest HIV-AIDS fundraising event in the world. It marked the first time in three years that AIDS Walk New York was in-person, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Participants raised millions of dollars to benefit GMHC and other local aids service organizations. CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of the walk. And another #BetterTogether event was held at the South Street Seaport. The Great Strides 3K raised more than $80,000 for people living with cystic fibrosis. CBS2's Lonnie Quinn was Sunday's emcee, as dozens of people started their day with a stroll.
CBS New York

NYC raises COVID alert level to "high," advises masks indoors

NEW YORK -- New York City raised the COVID alert level to "high" Tuesday, based on case numbers and pressure on the health care system. Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan is now advising all New Yorkers to wear a mask in any public indoor setting."New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives and coworkers from getting sick. As a city, we have the tools to blunt the impact of this wave, including distributing tests, masks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
19thnews.org

New York’s nail salon workers have spent years feeling silenced. They’re ready to fight back.

Blanca Vidal felt the water drip from the broken pedicure bowl onto her sneakers as she bent over the work-worn toes of Staten Island housekeepers. For almost 11 hours a day on the weekends, she buffed, filed and polished toenails at a nail salon there, her hands and face bare of protective equipment, her feet covered in towels to catch filthy dripping water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

AIDS Walk New York to showcase the city's ballroom scene

NEW YORK - We are counting down to Sunday, when AIDS Walk New York returns fully in person. This year, the ballroom scene will be on full display, with a big performance at the end of the event. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas got a sneak peek at the preparations, and shows us how the movement created a tight-knit community at a time when so many were being pushed to the margins. The House of Juicy Couture is preparing for their AIDS Walk New York performance. Long before Madonna, voguing was a mainstay in the underground ballroom scene in New York City. Luna Luis Ortiz was...
