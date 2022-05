Baseball post-season begins today. Regional play for high school baseball begins today. The Vandals will open post-season play today at Greenville, taking on the Comets at 4:30 today. The two teams met just once during the regular season, when the Comets defeated the Vandals, 10 to 3, at Greenville on April 26th. The Vandals are 14-14 on the season. The winner will play at Vandalia Mutual Field in the regional semi-finals on Wednesday when they would take on Paris.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO