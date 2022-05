When one thinks of Italian motorsport, Ferrari immediately comes to mind, but many forget that Lamborghini is also highly involved in the international racing scene, and is especially successful in the GT series. The Lamborghini Huracan has been the base for many successful GT-class racers, but Lamborghini has now announced that it's ready to take the next step in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship by developing its own Le Mans Daytona hybrid car (LMDh). The new Lambo LMDH will compete under the FIA's Hypercar class and the IMSA's GTP class in 2024. Yes please!

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO