Six Radiologic Technology senior students at Ogeechee Technical College took part in their annual pinning ceremony on April 21, 2022 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium. Jan Martin, Radiologic Technology program director, welcomed everyone and recognized the clinical staff as well as the department managers that work with her students every day. “Our clinical preceptors and staff radiographers are true unsung heroes as they do what they do for our students without a monetary return. Our program is successful because of the guidance of our clinical staff,” said Martin.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO