Lane Closure On Henderson Blvd Between S Hubert Ave and S Lois Ave

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the outside southbound lane on Henderson Blvd between S Hubert Ave and S Lois Ave will be closed while the Tampa Water Department returns to complete a more permanent restoration following earlier work on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area.

Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm today. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

