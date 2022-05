As the price of bitcoin and other prominent cryptocurrencies has dropped dramatically in recent days, a central type of token used by traders -- called a stablecoin -- has also begun to lose value, sparking broad questions about the viability of cryptocurrency as an asset class. Days after one of the largest stablecoins, called terraUSD, started to drop in value, a second stablecoin has shown a similar sign of weakness.

