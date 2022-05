The Nevada County Association of Realtors has announced that it has endorsed Rolf Kleinhans for Nevada County tax assessor, a news release states. Rolf Kleinhans has served our industry as a professional and as a volunteer leader since 1996, as well as served the county as its administrator for over 11 years. He is committed to supporting private property ownership and the rights of our residents. His presentation at our recent candidate forum confirmed his qualifications and purpose for running for the elected office, the release states.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO