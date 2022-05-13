Four burning questions we have about the London Eye’s new Jubilee pod

When former premier Gladys Berejiklian announced in late 2019 that the wildly unpopular, economically ruinous and reputation-denting lockout laws were to be repealed, many operators in the nightlife sector felt certain that this would herald an after-dark renaissance for the city. Indeed, the state government’s move to soften noise pollution regulations, slash licensing red tape and appoint former Time Out managing director Michael Rodrigues as Sydney’s first ‘night mayor’ set the stage for a post-lockout boom for the nighttime economy. However, as fate would have it, another major challenge, arguably even greater than the six-year battle to end the lockouts, would deal another devastating blow to Sydney’s nightlife. Just as lockouts eased, lockdowns took their place, with businesses not just limited in their offering but shuttered altogether.
