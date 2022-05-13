Four burning questions we have about the London Eye’s new Jubilee pod

A hopeful message has appeared on the front signage of the beloved Lansdowne Hotel on the corner across from Victoria Park: "NEW MANAGEMENT, LIVE MUSIC IS HERE TO STAY." There were fears for the future of the legendary pub, concert and club space when Mary's Group owners Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham announced that they would be ending their time at the famed gig venue. The cheeseburger lovin’ hospo duo reopened the Lansdowne in 2017, just two years after the doors were first shuttered in 2015. In February, they cited a disagreement with landlords for the end of their tenure at the venue, which was due to cease in April – however, gigs have continued through May, stoking the fires of speculation that the venue could still have a future as a live music haven.

