ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

End of Roe v. Wade expected to help Democrats, not Republicans in Florida

By WFSU
wlrn.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s too early to predict just how much the demise of Roe v. Wade might affect the midterm elections in Florida, but the state's political leaders are offering clues in their messaging. For Democrats, the imminent roll-back of reproductive rights serves as a call to action. House Minority...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 84

Constantino Coomer
3d ago

That’s why they leaked the draft opinion. They knew they were bleeding voters and the poll numbers are in the toilet. As we’ve seen in the past, democrats have no bottom and their constituents are easily manipulated. They had to create some sort of chaos; it worked in 3020 when they burned cities for “racism”.

Reply(3)
10
AP_001178.098ec6a73103467683b81f2a36bc6c44.1821
3d ago

If roe v wade gets overturns it will nit stop abortions from being legal. It will be up to the states like it should be. Do your homework abut this law an the states how they will address it. It is the leftists lying to the populations of our country. Don’t take the bate.

Reply(9)
12
Saint Petersburg Me
4d ago

Vote 💙. We need to get rid of the Banana Republic and Dictatorship of Republicans.....they will have us just like Russia in 10 years....I see it coming.

Reply(25)
20
Related
News4Jax.com

Judge lifts stay on Florida redistricting ruling

– After issuing a temporary injunction last week against a congressional redistricting plan pushed through the Legislature by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Leon County circuit judge Monday ordered that the ruling remain in effect while the state pursues an appeal. The state on Friday appealed Judge Layne Smith’s temporary-injunction ruling...
wlrn.org

Rep. Cord Byrd appointed as Florida Secretary of State

State Rep. Cord Byrd, a Neptune Beach Republican who has been at the forefront of controversial legislation supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis, will oversee the 2022 elections in Florida. DeSantis announced Friday that Byrd will succeed Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who is stepping down as head of the Department...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Kelli Stargel launches bid for Congress in open CD 15

She enters a crowded field for an open seat in Congress. State Sen. Kelli Stargel will announce on Monday she’s running for Congress. The Lakeland Republican, who served the last two years as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair in the Legislature, will run in the newly drawn Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She has hired Data Targeting to manage her campaign. The campaign told POLITICO’s Matt Dixon she will announce on Monday. Mid-day, her campaign sent out a release officially launching her candidacy.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Loomer qualifies for ballot in her bid to unseat Congressman Webster

Laura Loomer announced on Monday that she has qualified to appear on the August primary ballot as she fights to unseat incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster. “I’m thrilled that I have officially qualified to be on the ballot for the upcoming Florida Republican primary on Aug. 23 as a candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s 11th District, via petition signatures. Thanks to the hard work of my campaign staff and my amazing volunteers, my campaign won’t be needing to pay to be on the ballot because we collected more than the required 2,568 petition signatures to be on the ballot,” Loomer said.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Some Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers who passed mail-in voting law now want it thrown out

Pennsylvania is one of five states holding their primaries tomorrow. In 2019, a Pennsylvania state law expanded which voters there can mail in their ballots. But Republicans across the country have turned against mail-in voting. And now a group of GOP lawmakers who helped pass the Pennsylvania law three years ago are suing to get it thrown out. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang has the story.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis officially endorses Paul Renner’s re-election to Florida House

The Speaker-designate gets the Governor's seal of approval. Gov. Ron DeSantis formalized a not-too-surprising endorsement Monday of the Republican Speaker-designate. On Twitter, the popular Governor hailed Rep. Paul Renner, formerly of Jacksonville and now of Palm Coast, as a “strong supporter of our agenda in the House.”. “I’m pleased...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fentrice Driskell
Person
Ron Desantis
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Economy#Court
floridapolitics.com

Linda Chaney endorses Jennifer Wilson in HD 59 race

Chaney was first elected to the Florida House in 2020. St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney is endorsing Jennifer Wilson for state House District 59. Chaney, who was first elected to the Florida House in 2020, is also a former St. Pete Beach City Commissioner known for her extensive experience in community service.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wuwf.org

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demand to dismantle Congressional District 5, a sprawling, Black-access congressional district in North Florida, citing language in the state Constitution forbidding diminishment of minority voting strength. Instead, Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, ordered adoption of a version of an existing congressional district that […] The post State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature

Mariano will not seek a fourth term in the House. Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House. “Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that,” the Hudson Republican said.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Thousands of Florida homeowners finding out they're about to lose coverage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Almost 70,000 Florida homeowners, many here in Palm Beach County, will be losing their home insurance this summer, thanks to financial difficulties at another large insurer of Florida homes. Robert Norberg is just one of the local homeowners whose insurance has been cancelled. Maison...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy