Premier League

Sergio Aguero Sends Heartfelt Message to Erling Haaland Ahead of Manchester City Move

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero discussed Erling Haaland's switch to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund and wished the incoming marksman the very best in Sky Blue.

A statue to commemorate Sergio Aguero's title winning goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/12 campaign was officially unveiled by the Premier League champions on Friday.

Aguero attended the special unveiling event and rejoiced about his legendary 93:20 goal that clinched the league for Manchester City in dramatic fashion and snatched the title away from local rivals Manchester United on goal difference.

City need four points from their final two league outings of the season against West Ham and Aston Villa to lift their fourth league win in five seasons; this time in the absence of a natural striker in the first-team squad.

Following Aguero's free transfer to Barcelona last summer, City failed to replace the prolific Argentinian and despite securing the arrival of Jack Grealish for a club record fee, the Blues were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane.

However, after months of negotiations with the 21-year-old's camp and heavy competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the current Premier League leaders announced their capture of Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, who will join City on July 1.

Speaking about Haaland, his potential successor at the Etihad Stadium in the years to follow, Aguero said: "He's a good striker. I hope he adapts well to the team because it is not easy to play here in the Premier League.

"I wish him all the best because I am a fan now of Manchester City and I hope now he scores many goals," as quoted by BBC Sport .

Haaland has been offered a lucrative deal with a reported weekly wage around £400,000-per-week that will put him alongside De Bruyne as one of the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

As per sources close to the Etihad club, the forward's release clause at City is estimated to be between €150 million (£128 million) and €200 million (£170 million).

The Leeds-born striker has emerged as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and will be spearheading Manchester City's star-studded attack next season.

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

