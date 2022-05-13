ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exclusive: Shanghai's lockdown delays dollar buying, gives falling yuan reprieve

By Winni Zhou, Tom Westbrook
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A61I_0fcwvvMU00

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown is wreaking havoc on companies' dividend-payment paperwork and bankers say it is delaying summertime dollar buying as some firms are unable to collect the signatures and company seals needed to process FX contracts.

Offshore-listed Chinese firms usually have to buy dollars to pay overseas shareholders from June to August, and typically start buying in May. Delays this year will relieve pressure on the yuan and some traders say it is providing a cushion, preventing the currency from falling at an even faster pace.

While some payments could be extracted from company balance sheets, many still need to go through banks to buy foreign exchange and three banking sources said COVID-19 mobility restrictions in Shanghai, China's financial and commercial hub, were making the formalities very difficult.

Companies usually register and report such dividend payments to regulators and announce the details of the plan in relevant disclosures before making requests to banks for cross-border money transfers, according to the sources.

They said some corporate representatives told lenders that they were unable to sign the documents that banks required to proceed with purchases and payments as the executives were confined at home.

"Some companies discussed and came to ask banks for possible solutions," said one senior banker with direct knowledge of the situation but who, like another two, requested anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it publicly.

They added that some executives had access to corporate online banking at home, but many did not have their official company stamps kept under lock and key in the office.

In China, the traditional business practice of stamping documents with the official red company seal gives contracts and transactions legality.

The jam is reminiscent of challenges forced upon western financial institutions in 2020 when lockdowns drove underwriters at Lloyds in London to abandon time-honoured face-to-face dealings with emails and online approvals.

China's restrictions are tighter and bigger. While it is early in the dividend season, banks say dollar demand during this period - around $70 billion last year - is barely anything when it would normally have started to pick up by the middle of May.

"Paperwork apparently got stuck," said one foreign exchange banker.

SLOWDOWN

Forty-one Chinese cities were under some kind of lockdown as of May 10, affecting nearly 300 million people, Nomura said in a research note published this week, estimating these cities contribute roughly 30% of the country's gross domestic product.

Shanghai has put the vast majority of its 25 million residents under lockdown since March 28. Most businesses and activities remain largely halted and the city is very cautious in easing stringent virus containment measures.

The delays in corporate foreign exchange demand, even if only temporary, seem to be straining liquidity and reducing trade volumes in the interbank market .

A rising greenback and gloom over China's economic outlook has sent the yuan down more than 6% on the dollar in four weeks - the steepest drop in decades.

"The process (of making FX purchases) is getting slower, but the total amount of dividend payouts remains the same," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies handed out more than $70 billion worth of dividend payments in 2021, official data shows. The volume could climb further to about HK$680 billion ($87 billion) this year, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary data from Refinitiv.

"We don't expect a material step-up of capital controls although we do believe the extended lockdown and stricter COVID containment measures will create some partial disruptions," said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered.

"While a rise of dividend payments will increase the need for dollars, the hefty FX deposits in China will likely provide a strong cushion and reduce the need for fresh new conversions."

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine signs agreement with Japan on $100 million loan

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan intended primarily to help support vulnerable people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday. It said the loan was for 30 years and included a grace period of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Reuters

Rouble reverses rally as Russia eases capital controls

May 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, stepping away from near five-year highs against the euro, after the central bank eased some capital controls that were the main driver of its strength in the past few weeks. The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency this year...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Shanghai#Fx#Chinese
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
China
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Reuters

Yellen calls on U.S., European allies to confront China together

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped up her criticism of China’s economic and trade practices on Tuesday, calling on the United States and its allies in Europe to band together to challenge Beijing and diversify supply chains. “We have a common interest in incentivizing China to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK asks competition regulator to look into fuel retailers

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he had written to petrol retailers over concern a cut in fuel duty was not being passed on to consumers, adding he had asked the competition regulator to investigate. The Times newspaper had earlier reported that a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

438K+
Followers
328K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy