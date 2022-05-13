ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Best Lineup Without Sidney Crosby

By Jacob Punturi
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the challenge of changing their lineup to fill for Sidney Crosby.

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their superstar captain Sidney Crosby to a hit from Jacob Trouba. Now, head coach Mike Sullivan faces the difficult task of reconfiguring his lines in the middle of a heated playoff series.

The forward depth of this team is already thinner with the injury to Rickard Rakell earlier in the series, and now an even greater test of their depth is under way,

Here's the best guess at what the forwards are going to look like in Crosby's absence:

Jake Guentzel - Evgeni Malkin - Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen - Evan Rodrigues - Kasperi Kapanen

Jason Zucker - Jeff Carter - Brock McGinn

Brian Boyle - Teddy Blueger - Drew O'Connor

With Crosby sidelined, you can understand the need to mix up the entire lineup to get results. However, the most important thing with Crosby out is to try to keep the depth players involved.

The Penguins have finally gotten production from players like Kasperi Kapanen, Evan Rodrigues, and Jason Zucker, and will need even more from them to close out the Rangers. The best way to keep their momentum going is to let Rodrigues center the second line.

With Rodrigues in the top six, he gets more opportunity to have the puck on his stick and make something happen. He and Kapanen have showed chemistry in the past and hopefully they mesh well with the hot hand of Danton Heinen.

This line can also skate well, with all three players having great close out and straight-ahead speed that they can use to get behind the Rangers defensemen.

Similarly, the best option for the Penguins is keeping the Zucker-Carter-McGinn line together. They've created pressure, scored, and are a difficult third line to match up with given how well they're playing.

Jeff Carter's drop off in play also presents the need to keep his ice time sheltered, regardless of Crosby's injury status. Keeping this line together seems like a given for the Penguins, and they will be called on for critical shifts the rest of the post-season.

Next Man Up

Drew O'Connor arguably should've been with the team the entire season. Had Brian Boyle not put together a 10-goal year out of nowhere, O'Connor would've played the year in Pittsburgh. However, he has an excellent opportunity to put that potential to use for the first meaningful time.

At 6'3 and over 200 pounds, he has a frame that can handle the physical nature of this series. He also has impressed with his two-way game in the AHL this year, scoring 32 points in 33 games and getting valuable penalty killing time to round out his game.

He only has five points in 22 games in the NHL this year, but he has a golden opportunity to show he can be something more.

Other options

The Penguins also called up forward Radim Zohorna, giving them another option for Mike Sullivan to choose from. The 26-year-old is 6'6, and can add size and a scoring touch to the bottom six.

Having Zohorna available means both forwards who can replace Crosby in the lineup are 6'3 or taller.

He scored six points in 17 games with the NHL squad this year.

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sidney Crosby unhappy with Penguins’ lowball contract offers to Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a major crossroads when it comes to the future, with multiple key players on expiring contracts and not much financial wiggle room to work with. The futures of certain key players are certainly in jeopardy, including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust, who all could hit free agency this year. According to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi, during an appearance on 937 The Fan, the Penguins’ latest offers submitted to Letang and Malkin reportedly “did not sit well with” franchise legend and team captain Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby drops truth bomb on future of Penguins’ core after painful Game 7 loss to Rangers

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins had yet another early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers in a dramatic 4-3 overtime loss at Madison Square Garden Sunday night. That loss could end up being a symbolic bookmark for the Penguins franchise that may not parade a lineup that features Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, who’ve basically become Pittsburgh lifers in the NHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
