New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police Department responds to 2 “shots fired” incidents an hour apart

By Michael Silvia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 10:55pm on Thursday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to reports of “shots fired” somewhere on Acushnet Avenue near Brownell Street. Upon arrival, police discovered several empty...

Mister Nice Guy
4d ago

But the Mayor says crime is at a 5 year low how is this possible? And he's shutting down the downtown station and spreading out the patrol officers to work out of the south and Northend station thus increasing response time and taking away positions. But keep voting these liberal bafoons in.

