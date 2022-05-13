New Bedford Police Department responds to 2 “shots fired” incidents an hour apart

WORCESTER (CBS) – The bodies of two more victims were found during the search of a 6-family Worcester apartment building that caught fire on Saturday, bringing the death total to at least four people. Heavy fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the triple-decker on Gage Street. Firefighters initially said Saturday that two people died and three others were hurt during the fire. Investigators returned to the scene Monday and found a third victim around 8 a.m. Several hours later, a fourth victim was discovered. Federal investigators joined the locals at the scene Monday as the building’s owner openly suspected arson. Jim...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO