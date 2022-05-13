ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP: 3 People Injured In Suspected DUI Crash In Carmichael

By Christopher Baker
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Three people were injured in what police suspect to be a DUI crash in Carmichael.

On Friday, around 1:30 a.m., near Carmichel Park and Fair Oaks Boulevard, California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash.

CHP says the driver and two other people were injured in the crash, but specifics on their condition were not given.

A woman nearby heard the crash and immediately ran over to help the victims.

“Two other people were seriously hurt and had to be taken to a hospital, and it’s all because this person [the driver] made a dumb choice,” she said.

CHP is investigating the crash and will provide details on the condition of the victims at a later time.

