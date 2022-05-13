ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Discusses Finland and Sweden's NATO Plans With Security Council - RIA

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed Finland's and Sweden's potential NATO membership...

clowlee
4d ago

Putin opened this up by attacking Ukraine. Other countries are now worried that the same thing will happen to then. NATO countries stand United against aggression.

Ron Wallace
3d ago

he acts like he has a say in other countries future putin is not in charge of anyone but his country , someone needs to tell him that

Frank Garibay
4d ago

putin has no say so what other country's do! let him act so USA can act right back. we can't be scared that's what he wants

