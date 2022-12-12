ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins schedule: Riding 2-game losing streak into Buffalo

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins schedule

Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 17 @ Bills 8:15 PM NFL Network
  • Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 17

Miami Dolphins roster

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

The Miami Dolphins offense is going to look very different in 2022. Mike McDaniel takes over as head coach, bringing in an innovative mind who is widely regarded as one of the most creative coaches in the NFL. Needless to say, he’ll have far more talent to work with than the previous regime.

In the backfield, expect a committee approach with Chase Edmons serving as the pass-catching specialist, Raheem Mostert representing the big-play threat, and Sony Michel used to pick up chunks of yards and first downs. It’s a situation where the hot hand will lead the team in touches on any given week.

The weaponry for this passing attack is exciting. Cedrick Wilson is an outstanding slot receiver and he’ll have plenty of room to eat in the middle with opponents focused on stopping the game-changing speed offered by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Keep in might, tight end Mike Gesicki also causes matchup problems.

Whether or not this team succeeds in 2022 all comes down to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He’s in a make-or-break season, entering his third year as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. If he gets injured or struggles, Teddy Bridgewater is a serviceable fill-in starter. One thing is for certain, the 2022 version of this offense will be a lot better than the unit fans witnessed a year ago.

Miami Dolphins schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SinET_0fcwifRt00
Credit; USA Today Network

Week 1 — Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots, 20-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Dolphins 20, Patriots 7 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 21

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens, 42-38

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Dolphins 42, Ravens 38 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 21

Week 3: Miami Dolphins defeat Buffalo Bills in massive Week 3 clash

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Dolphins 21, Bills 19 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Week 4 — Miami Dolphins lose to Cincinnati Bengals, 27-15

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Sep. 29 Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bengals 24

Week 5 — Miami Dolphins blown out by New York Jets, 40-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Jets 40, Dolphins 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 23

Week 6 – Miami Dolphins come up short vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Dolphins 28, Vikings 27
Week 7 – Miami Dolphins end losing streak, beat Steelers 16-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Dolphins 16, Steelers 10 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Dolphins 27, Steelers 24

Week 8 – Miami Dolphins battle back to defeat Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Dolphins 31, Lions 27 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 28, Lions 24

Week 9 – Miami Dolphins outlast Chicago Bears, 35-32

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Dolphins, 35, Bears 32 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bears 24

Week 10 – Miami Dolphins blast Cleveland Browns, 39-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Dolphins 39, Browns 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 24, Dolphins 20

Week 11 – Bye

Week 12 — Dolphins stick a fork in Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 Dolphins 30, Texans 15 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Dolphins 31, Texans 21

Week 13 — Dolphins come up short against Mike McDaniel’s mentor, San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 49ers 33, Dolphins 17 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 21

Week 14 — Miami Dolphins lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 23-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 Chargers 23, Dolphins 17 8:20 PM NBC
  • Dolphins at Chargers point spread: Dolphins +1.5
  • Prediction: Dolphins 31, Chargers 21

Miami Dolphins schedule 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqPhW_0fcwifRt00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the 2022 Miami Dolphins schedule. Stay tuned for game info, betting info, season predictions, and more Dolphins coverage.

Week 16: vs Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 25 vs Packers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Packers 17, Dolphins 13

Week 17: @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Week 18: vs New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 vs Jets TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 21

Miami Dolphins schedule predictions 2022: 10-7

