Miami Dolphins schedule: Mike McDaniel takes on former team in San Francisco

The Miami Dolphins offense is going to look very different in 2022. Mike McDaniel takes over as head coach, bringing in an innovative mind who is widely regarded as one of the most creative coaches in the NFL. Needless to say, he’ll have far more talent to work with than the previous regime.
In the backfield, expect a committee approach with Chase Edmons serving as the pass-catching specialist, Raheem Mostert representing the big-play threat, and Sony Michel used to pick up chunks of yards and first downs. It’s a situation where the hot hand will lead the team in touches on any given week.
The weaponry for this passing attack is exciting. Cedrick Wilson is an outstanding slot receiver and he’ll have plenty of room to eat in the middle with opponents focused on stopping the game-changing speed offered by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Keep in might, tight end Mike Gesicki also causes matchup problems.
Whether or not this team succeeds in 2022 all comes down to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He’s in a make-or-break season, entering his third year as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. If he gets injured or struggles, Teddy Bridgewater is a serviceable fill-in starter. One thing is for certain, the 2022 version of this offense will be a lot better than the unit fans witnessed a year ago.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots, 20-7
