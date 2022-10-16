Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins seek to end three-game skid in Week 7 vs Steelers

Miami Dolphins schedule: Week 7

Week 7: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Steelers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Steelers 24

Miami Dolphins roster

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Tua Tagovailoa , Teddy Bridgewater , Skyler Thompson

RB – Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed

WR – Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle , Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, Erik Ezukanma

TE – Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long

The Miami Dolphins’ offense is going to look very different in 2022. Mike McDaniel takes over as head coach, bringing in an innovative mind who is widely regarded as one of the most creative coaches in the NFL. Needless to say, he’ll have far more talent to work with than the previous regime.

In the backfield, expect a committee approach with Chase Edmons serving as the pass-catching specialist, Raheem Mostert representing the big-play threat, and Sony Michel used to pick up chunks of yards and first downs. It’s a situation where the hot hand will lead the team in touches on any given week.

The weaponry for this passing attack is exciting. Cedrick Wilson is an outstanding slot receiver and he’ll have plenty of room to eat in the middle with opponents focused on stopping the game-changing speed offered by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Keep in might, tight end Mike Gesicki also causes matchup problems.

Whether or not this team succeeds in 2022 all comes down to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He’s in a make-or-break season, entering his third year as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. If he gets injured or struggles, Teddy Bridgewater is a serviceable fill-in starter. One thing is for certain, the 2022 version of this offense will be a lot better than the unit fans witnessed a year ago.

Miami Dolphins schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots, 20-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Dolphins 20, Patriots 7 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 21

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens, 42-38

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Dolphins 42, Ravens 38 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 21

Week 3: Miami Dolphins defeat Buffalo Bills in massive Week 3 clash

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 Dolphins 21, Bills 19 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Week 4 — Miami Dolphins lose to Cincinnati Bengals, 27-15

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 29 Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bengals 24

Week 5 — Miami Dolphins blown out by New York Jets, 40-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 Jets 40, Dolphins 17 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 23

Week 6 – Miami Dolphins come up short vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Vikings 27

Miami Dolphins schedule 2022

Here is the 2022 Miami Dolphins schedule. Stay tuned for game info, betting info, season predictions, and more Dolphins coverage.

Week 8: @ Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 @ Lions 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Lions 24

Week 9: @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 @ Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bears 24

Week 10: vs Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 vs Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Browns 24, Dolphins 20

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: vs Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 vs Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Texans 21

Week 13: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 @ 49ers 4:05 PM FOX

Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 17

Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 @ Chargers 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 31, Dolphins 21

Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 @ Bills TBD TBD

Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 17

Week 16: vs Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 25 vs Packers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 17, Dolphins 13

Week 17: @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Week 18: vs New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 vs Jets TBD TBD

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 21

Miami Dolphins schedule predictions 2022: 10-7

