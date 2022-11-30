Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Trip to Vegas to face Raiders in Week 13

Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.
Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Nick Bosa grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He spends his time off during the offseason there, training with his brother, Joey. The Miami Dolphins are his hometown team. On Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end will be looking to end the Dolphins' winning streak and maybe silence some of his friends.
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have had problems closing out quality opponents in recent years.
The 49ers is a top-rated defense in the NFL, and it's about to get even better. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis and an ankle fracture for almost two months. Armstead, who hasn’t ...
Allen Park — It seemed like a normal Thursday in Allen Park — until it wasn't. As players filed in and out of the locker room after practice, Jamaal Williams, the NFL's leading touchdown scorer, stopped by the locker of each offensive player individually. In their stalls, he placed a Honolulu Blue robe with name and number on the back, as well as a design that featured Williams flexing. Left guard Jonah Jackson reacted the way anybody else would in that situation: With jealousy.
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two. The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness. “It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,”...
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was clearly upset with his team's offensive play calling during Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The second-year QB had a public, profanity-filled outburst directed at the Patriots' coaching staff. "Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g quick game sucks! F--k!" he appeared to say.
Let's make one thing very, very clear: The Arizona Cardinals should not trade Kyler Murray. In a season where the Cardinals are 4-8 and have fallen behind every expectation for the year, there's a handful of fans who wish to rid the franchise of Murray and move on to other adventures.
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the motives behind starting John Wolford under center for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, as opposed to Bryce Perkins, who received his first career start last week.
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
