Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Road trip vs. San Francisco 49ers

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 10

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ 49ers 5:20 PM NBC

Chargers @ 49ers point spread: Chargers +4.5

Prediction: 49ers 21, Chargers 17

Los Angeles Chargers roster outlook

Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.

Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Season results

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas Raiders, 24-19

Date: Game: Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Chargers 24, Raiders 19 1:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 27

Week 2 — Los Angeles Chargers lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Thu, Sep. 15 Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 5:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Week 3 — Los Angeles Chargers blasted by Jacksonville Jaguars, 38-10

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 J aguars 38, Chargers 10 1:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Jaguars 17

Week 4 — Los Angeles Chargers dominate Houston Texans, 34-24

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Chargers 34, Texans 24 10:00 AM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 34, Texans 10

Week 5 — Los Angeles Chargers outlast Cleveland Browns, 30-28

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Chargers 30, Browns 28 10:00 AM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 28, Browns 21
Week 6 — Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos, 19-16

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Mon, Oct. 17 Chargers 19, Broncos 16 5:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 21

Week 7 — Los Angeles Chargers smashed by Seahawks, 37-26

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Seahawks 37. Chargers 26 1:25 PM FOX

Week 8 — Los Angeles Chargers pummel Falcons, 20-17

  • Prediction: Chargers 28, Seahawks 21
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17 10:00 AM FOX
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 20

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022

Here is the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers schedule and our game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season. We’ll provide updated betting odds as they become available.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 vs Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 @ Cardinals 1:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 28, Cardinals 27
Week 13: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 @ Raiders 1:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Raiders 28, Chargers 24

Week 14: vs Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Dolphins 1:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Dolphins 21

Week 15: vs Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Titans 1:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 24

Week 16: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 26 @ Colts 5:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Chargers 31, Colts 27

Week 17: vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 vs Rams 5:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Chargers 21

Week 18: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 @ Broncos TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Broncos 27, Chargers 24

2022 Los Angeles Chargers projected record: 11-6

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

