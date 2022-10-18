Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Riding three-game winning streak into Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 7
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Seahawks 1:25 PM FOX Prediction: Chargers 28, Seahawks 21 Los Angeles Chargers roster outlook
Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.
Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Season results Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Week 1 — Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas Raiders, 24-19 Prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 27 Week 2 — Los Angeles Chargers lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Thu, Sep. 15 Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 5:15 PM Amazon Prime Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28 Week 3 — Los Angeles Chargers blasted by Jacksonville Jaguars, 38-10 Prediction: Chargers 31, Jaguars 17 Week 4 — Los Angeles Chargers dominate Houston Texans, 34-24 Prediction: Chargers 34, Texans 10 Week 5 — Los Angeles Chargers outlast Cleveland Browns, 30-28 Prediction: Chargers 28, Browns 21
Week 6 — Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos, 19-16
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Mon, Oct. 17 Chargers 19, Broncos 16 5:15 PM ESPN Broncos @ Chargers point spread: Chargers -6 Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 21 Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022
Here is the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers schedule and our game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season. We’ll provide updated betting odds as they become available.
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Week 8: Los Angeles Chargers bye week Week 9: @ Atlanta Falcons
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 @ Falcons 10:00 AM FOX Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 20 Week 10: @ San Francisco 49ers
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 @ 49ers 5:20 PM NBC Prediction: 49ers 21, Chargers 17 Week 11: vs Kansas City Chiefs
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 vs Chiefs 1:25 PM CBS Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21 Week 12: @ Arizona Cardinals
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 @ Cardinals 1:05 PM CBS Prediction: Chargers 28, Cardinals 27 Week 13: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 @ Raiders 1:25 PM CBS Prediction: Raiders 28, Chargers 24 Week 14: vs Miami Dolphins
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 vs Dolphins 1:05 PM CBS Prediction: Chargers 31, Dolphins 21 Week 15: vs Tennessee Titans
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Titans 1:25 PM CBS Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 24 Week 16: @ Indianapolis Colts
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Mon, Dec. 26 @ Colts 5:15 PM ESPN Prediction: Chargers 31, Colts 27 Week 17: vs Los Angeles Rams
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 vs Rams 5:20 PM NBC Prediction: Rams 27, Chargers 21 Week 18: @ Denver Broncos
Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 @ Broncos TBD TBD Prediction: Broncos 27, Chargers 24 2022 Los Angeles Chargers projected record: 11-6 Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
