Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason comes to a close on Aug. 26 vs. Saints

Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers preseason schedule continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 as Justin Herbert and the crew welcome the Dallas Cowboys for a preseason matchup at 10 PM ET.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 26 @ Saints 8:00 PM LOCAL Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers roster outlook

QB: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert RB: Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley

Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter TE: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Tre McKitty

Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Tre McKitty Defense: 6th in NFL defense rankings 2022

Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.

Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.

Los Angeles Chargers preseason results

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 13 Rams 29, Chargers 22 7:00 PM KCBS-TV, NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 20 Cowboys 32, Chargers 18 10:00 PM NFL Network Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022

Here is the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers schedule and our game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season. We’ll provide updated betting odds as they become available.

Week 1 – Charges vs Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Game: Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 vs Raiders 1:25 PM CBS

Chargers vs Raiders spread: -3.5, Chargers

-3.5, Chargers Chargers vs Raiders moneyline: Chargers (-185)

Chargers (-185) Prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 27

The AFC West is stronger than ever before, so it’s fitting that the Los Angeles Chargers schedule opens with a Week 1 date against the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing at SoFi Stadium is essentially a home game for the Raiders. With that said, give us the better defense and an MVP candidate at quarterback to pull off the win in a close battle.

Week 2: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Thu, Sep. 15 @ Chiefs 5:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Jaguars 1:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 31, Jaguars 17

Week 4: @ Houston Texans

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 @ Texans 10:00 AM CBS

Prediction: Chargers, 34, Jaguars 21

Week 5: @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 @ Browns 10:00 AM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 28, Browns 21

Week 6: vs Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Mon, Oct. 17 vs Broncos 5:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 21

Week 7: vs Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Seahawks 1:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Chargers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 8: Los Angeles Chargers bye week

Week 9: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 @ Falcons 10:00 AM FOX

Prediction: Chargers 31, Falcons 20

Week 10: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 @ 49ers 5:20 PM NBC

Prediction: 49ers 21, Chargers 17

Week 11: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 vs Chiefs 1:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 35, Chiefs 21

Week 12: @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 @ Cardinals 1:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 28, Cardinals 27

Week 13: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 @ Raiders 1:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Raiders 28, Chargers 24

Week 14: vs Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 vs Dolphins 1:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 31, Dolphins 21

Week 15: vs Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Titans 1:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 24

Week 16: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Mon, Dec. 26 @ Colts 5:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Chargers 31, Colts 27

Week 17: vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 vs Rams 5:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Rams 27, Chargers 21

Week 18: @ Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 @ Broncos TBD TBD

Prediction: Broncos 27, Chargers 24

2022 Los Angeles Chargers projected record: 12-5

