Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason comes to a close on Aug. 26 vs. Saints

Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.
Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.
Here is the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers schedule and our game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season. We’ll provide updated betting odds as they become available.
Week 1 – Charges vs Las Vegas Raiders
Date:
Game:
Time (PT)
TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11
vs Raiders
1:25 PM
CBS
Chargers vs Raiders spread: -3.5, Chargers
Chargers vs Raiders moneyline: Chargers (-185)
Prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 27
The AFC West is stronger than ever before, so it’s fitting that the Los Angeles Chargers schedule opens with a Week 1 date against the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing at SoFi Stadium is essentially a home game for the Raiders. With that said, give us the better defense and an MVP candidate at quarterback to pull off the win in a close battle.
