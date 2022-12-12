Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Major playoff implications Week 15 against the Titans

Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.
Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.
Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
During this Monday's edition of ESPN's "Manningcast," Peyton Manning shared a hilarious story involving Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Manning said Belichick hated Ravens owner Art Modell so much that he purposely selected linebacker Peter Boulware to the Pro Bowl. If Boulware was named a Pro Bowler, the Ravens would...
Skip Bayless again went too far when needlessly questioning Shannon Sharpe's on-field merit. While discussing Tom Brady on Undisputed, Bayless attempted to discredit Sharpe for not being as good a football player as the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. When the tight end brought up his Hall of Fame credentials,...
The Las Vegas Raiders are stealing a player from their AFC West rival the Denver Broncos. Shortly after a bad game in terms of the offensive line play against the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders cut John Simpson, an offensive lineman who was drafted by the former regime. That kind...
The 2022 NFL season is winding down - at least for the teams that will miss the playoffs - and fans are wondering what next year will look like. One fan asked NFL insider Benjamin Allbright how many head coaching openings there will be in the offseason. Allbright suggested there would be around seven.
When you ask a Tennessee Titans fan who is most to blame for the team’s underwhelming 7-6 start to the 2022 season, you will likely hear one name being called out more than the rest: Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The Titans second-year play-caller is the first name brought...
The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders are set to proceed with $7.5 million worth of upgrades to the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, which opened in July of 2020. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a list of the improvements provided to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority include 15 items. “Some of...
Comments / 0