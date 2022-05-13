ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juliette Binoche to Receive San Sebastian Film Festival Honor

By Georg Szalai
 4 days ago
Juliette Binoche is featured on the official poster of the San Sebastian Film Festival ’s 70th edition and will be honored with the fest’s lifetime achievement award this September, organizers said Friday.

“Winner of an Academy Award for her work in The English Patient (Anthony Minghella, 1996), the French actor will visit the city for the fourth time to receive one of this year’s Donostia Awards in recognition of an extensive career, which has seen her play almost 75 characters, from power-wielding heroines to fragile beings with historical figures, drama roles and comedy parts along the way,” the festival said.

The award ceremony will take place at the Kursaal Auditorium and will be accompanied by a screening of Both Sides of the Blade , a movie starring Binoche, for which Claire Denis landed the Silver Bear award for best director at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year.

This year’s fest poster uses a Binoche portrait by photographer Brigitte Lacombe, organizers said.

“From the very beginning of her career, she has alternated titles made in French with many others in English,” the festival highlighted. “Juliette Binoche has combined roles in action blockbusters like Godzilla (Gareth Edwards, 2014) and Ghost in the Shell (Rupert Sanders, 2017) with others for big-name independent helmers, such as David Cronenberg ( Cosmopolis , 2012), Isabel Coixet ( Nadie quiere la noche / Nobody Wants the Night , 2015) and Bruno Dumont, with whom she starred in Ma Loute ( Slack Bay , 2016) and Camille Claudel 1915 (2013), where she brought life to the famous sculptor of the same name. She has also frequently worked with the moviemaker Olivier Assayas, who directed her in L’heure d’été ( Summer Hours , Perlak, 2008), Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) and Doubles vies (Non-Fiction, 2018).”

The San Sebastian festival runs Sept. 16-24 in the Spanish city.

